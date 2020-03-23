Canadian Publishers Turn To E-Book Discounts To Attract Readers In The Middle Of COVID-19

If you’re looking to escape the global coronavirus pandemic, some Canadian publishers have special offers on e-books to keep readers entertained and pay authors.

Invisible Publishing said all of its e-books were ready to pay what you could during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no minimum [price]. There is also no maximum, “said publisher Leigh Nash.” Everyone should have access to art, especially in difficult times. “

Invisible usually shares the income with the authors, but this arrangement will send 100% of the income to the authors.

“He is born in a very changed world”

“We are in the middle of our spring launch season now and we are focusing on the first writers,” said Nash. “Now is not a good time to start your first book.”

Many authors have lost the opportunity to speak in public, be interviewed or sign books. People do not browse bookstores or libraries, which means that new books may never cross their path.

Nash points to authors like Patty Scott, an Ontario writer whose first novel, The Smokers Union, is out now. “It is a dream for him and he is born in a very changed world.”

Invisible started in Halifax in 2007 and now operates in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Kiss a book and feel better

Jay Millar, co-editor of Toronto-based Book * hug Press, said they sold all e-books at a flat rate of $ 5 for the same reasons. All income goes to the authors.

“We are so overwhelmed with all the news all the time,” he said. “I think if we can put that aside and disappear in a book, not only will time pass more pleasantly, but we will also be less anxious.”

Polar Vortex tells the story of a woman who disconnects to escape her past. One day, she decides that it is safe to come back online, and trouble ensues. (Submitted by Book * hug)

He said that their authors with spring launches saw everything canceled and their plans left in tatters. Without paid talking concerts or useful promotional events, fewer people will know their new titles.

“In these unprecedented times, we thought we would also do something unprecedented,” he said.

He said that people buy in large numbers to pass the time and support the writers. Collection of poems by Gwen Benaway dawn led the pack with Shani Mootoo’s novel Polar vortex following closely.

