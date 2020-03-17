Canadian Snowbirds Must Go Home While Some Insurers Warn Medical Insurance Will Be Restricted

Canadian snowbirds are urged to return home as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses in the United States – and access to medical insurance abroad for some travelers has ended.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to journalists on Monday about self-isolation. He appealed to all Canadians abroad: go home now or risk being stranded as countries close their borders and limit flights.

The Canadian Snowbird Association says that it advises all of its members to follow PM’s advice and go home.

The advocacy group, which represents tens of thousands of Canadians who winter in warmer climates, told members to vacate their homes in places like Florida and Arizona, as insurance options will become de increasingly limited in the coming days as some providers move to cancel or restrict policies – including policies that were signed long before COVID-19 was released in parts of Canada and the United States

“In addition to a medical emergency or extenuating circumstances, we believe our members should return home as soon as possible,” said Evan Rachkovsky, director of research for the Canadian Snowbird Association.

‘We are concerned’

“We are concerned,” said Rachkovsky when asked if some insurers had deleted people. “We ask people to contact their travel insurance provider.”

Rachkovsky said that many snowbirds are “unstable” because they face a very fluid situation that has changed dramatically in the past 72 hours. “We do our best to provide our members with updates as soon as they are available,” he said.

The organization expects increased traffic at border crossings as “hundreds of thousands” of snowbirds head for their homes around the same time.

A number of medical insurance providers have advised their clients that their coverage will expire 10 days after Ottawa has issued a warning against all non-essential travel outside of Canada.

This means that many medical insurance plans will stop covering treatments and procedures for snowbirds on Monday, March 23.

Some insurers – such as Johnson Insurance, which offers the popular Medoc product – have said that Canadians have 10 days, or “a reasonably necessary period”, to return home or risk traveling without having access to insured medical care.

CBC News spoke to someone from Gatineau, Quebec. a couple on Monday who spend part of the year in Fort Myers, Florida, and who have a Médoc plan. They said they did not notice that the policy would be limited after a friend sent them a screen image of a policy published on the company’s website. The company did not proactively tell them that their coverage could be reduced.

“Excessive pressure”

Kimberly (who said she didn’t want her last name used for fear of being penalized by the Médoc for speaking publicly), said she spoke on Monday to an insurance advisor who said she and her husband should leave the United States now because time is short. their coverage abroad.

“We were going back to Canada anyway, with all of that, but the problem is that the Médoc has withdrawn all choice to do so in a way that we think is best for us, safe for us,” said Kimberly.

“We understand that timing is essential, but now they just put extra pressure, excessive pressure and stress on us and took away all of our choices,” she said. “The public needs to know what these insurance companies are doing to their customers and be wary.”

The Retired Teachers of Ontario also advised its policyholders to return to Canada as soon as possible. Their insurance product is also supported by Johnson Insurance.

“Members who are now outside of Canada will continue to have coverage for the period reasonably required to return safely to Canada. For most members, we expect that safe return will be possible. take place within 10 days of the March 13 notice, “the group said on its website.

“For those in regions or countries with movement or travel restrictions (e.g. Spain, Italy), coverage will continue until the restrictions are lifted and you can return to safe in Canada. “

“I can’t say I blame them”

Deb Corbeil, a travel blogger, flew from Ontario to Florida to help his parents go home last weekend. She spoke to CBC News on Sunday. Her mother, who suffers from a preexisting lung condition, was worried because few Americans in her region practiced social distancing.

“If you can afford to go home, I would. I’m glad I brought my parents home. And now, if they’re sick, we’re not worried about insurance, we don’t We are not worried about the travel warnings. They are back in the safety and comfort of their own home where they can quarantine themselves in peace, “she said.

Corbeil said she was not surprised that insurance companies are limiting coverage after Ottawa issued a travel advisory against all non-essential travel outside of Canada.

“I cannot say that I blame them. If I actively choose to stay out of the country after knowing that it is not safe where I am, I am taking a risk,” she said. “For me, it makes sense. When a warning is in effect, I go out when I can.”

Most travelers who left the country after the travel advisory was published on March 13 will not have access to medical coverage abroad, as they knowingly traveled despite advice from the government. In addition to Johnson, RBC Insurance and Green Shield Canada have said the policies could be void for those who left after the travel restrictions were announced on Friday.

“In light of the latest Government of Canada notice, the GSC will not cover emergency travel expenses related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), whether incurred during a cruise or any other type of travel “Green Shield Canada told policyholders in a statement on social media.

“Unique circumstances”

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel medical insurance to members of the Alberta Retired Teachers’ Association (ARTA).

In a statement to the CBC, a spokesperson for Allianz said that policyholders should return to Canada as soon as possible, but added that he has relaxed some of his deadlines to allow flexibility.

Policy normally requires members to return home within 10 days of issuing a travel advisory to avoid losing treatment coverage, but the company is extending this delay.

“Given the very specific circumstances of current government notices, we have redefined the return period for these members at home. The extension is granted to April 5, 2020, or the end date of their current coverage period, whichever comes first of these contingencies, “said Don Keon, spokesperson for Allianz.

“With this extension provided, we continue to encourage members to adhere to the Canadian government’s recommendation that all Canadians traveling abroad should return to Canada immediately and plan their return accordingly.”

Some insurers – including Medipac, a company approved by the Canadian Snowbird Association – have said they will be more lenient with policyholders and give Canadians the time they need to get home safely.

“At the moment, they are not meeting the 10-day requirement to return home,” said Rachkovsky of Medipac.