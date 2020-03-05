Canadian Software Company Expands Business in the United States Impersonating American

A few years ago, when Spira Data salespeople met potential customers in the United States, they heard questions and comments about whether they were Canadian companies.

At first, I didn’t read much about Calgary-based companies. However, as conversations continued with prospects about the Canadian background, the company hid its origins and decided that it was best to wag the American flag a little more.

On that website, Calgary was removed from the company’s headquarters and instead appeared as a Canadian headquarters, and Houston was added as a US headquarters. Other minor changes were made, including the title of American staff to suit the US market.

Management says most of it is related to the rise of Americanism and the American Revival (MAGA) slogan related to President Donald Trump.

The changes the company made to emphasize American relations were relatively minor, but seemed to make a difference.

Jeremy Thompson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spira Data, said:

In a highly competitive industry, changes were needed, says Jeremy Thompson. 1:08

“With the growth of the MAGA phenomenon, especially in the southern United States, they want to do business with American companies and Americans.”

Spira Data was created 15 years ago and provides software to various industries such as Hydrovac, trucking and construction, but most of its operations are related to oil and gas companies. The company has approximately 30 employees based in Canada and the United States, most of which are in Calgary.

Last year, the company said that sales in the United States increased and that sales in Canada are now comparable. However, this year, sales growth is expected to be higher south of the border.

It is important to be American, as this giant US flag exhibited at a refinery in Los Angeles in 2014. Later, the site was owned by Texas-based Tesoro Refining San Antonio. (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

Thompson states that many other Canadian companies operating in the United States have taken similar steps, including separate Canadian and US websites.

“We are going to be more Americans,” he said. “We don’t intend to close in Canada, but we want to enter the U.S. market more and compete with other U.S. software companies.”

The practice of neglecting a company’s country and origin is not new in the business world, as companies often try to respond to markets and represent themselves locally. That is why, for example, New York-based Tim Hortons did not start raising the flag after buying a Brazilian flag at a coffee shop. Brazilian Private Equity Group 3G Capital.

According to Roger Grant, Chief Brand Strategist at Calgary-based Identicor, when many Canadian banks expand the acronym of established names across the country and internationally (for example, Royal Bank of Canada For the same reason).

He said it would make sense to hide Kanak’s roots if a Canadian company realized that America’s first sentiment was growing in the area where it operates.

“It’s necessary from a straight business perspective, because one of the things every company wants to do in the sales cycle is to get rid of speed bumps,” he said.

“The more you meet your customers, the better the results.”

Roger Grant, a branding expert, explains why some companies are forced to change their names. 1:52

James Coleman, a professor of energy law at the Southern Methodist University in Houston, is unaware of the growing attitude of MAGA in his state and realizes that for many Americans, “ Canada is hardly considered foreign. ” Said it was worth keeping.

Still, because the United States has become a net exporter of oil and gas, the sentiment of the oil patch may have changed, and the feeling that “ if it is a foreign company, what are the real benefits for Americans? ” There may be.

In the past year, prominent Canadian energy companies have removed their reference to their home country as TransCanada became TC Energy and EnCana became Ovintiv.

There are many reasons for the name change, including the way companies operate a significant amount of business outside of Canada.

“It seems that there is an increasing tendency to hide that you are from Canada,” Coleman said.