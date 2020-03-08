Canadian supply chains scramble to avoid coronavirus shutdowns

North American manufacturers and retailers have yet to experience widespread disruption of the coronavirus epidemic. But contingency plans are in place for industries that use Chinese suppliers – which, today, means many different businesses.

China was Canada’s second largest source of imports in 2019, far behind the United States (which supplies half of what Canada buys) but provides more than double imports from Mexico or any other European country or Asian. And many of these American products are also made with Chinese supplies.

What happens if closed factories and transportation restrictions in China mean that all of these products stop being shipped to North America for a while?

“This is a unique challenge, in the sense that businesses face both supply and demand issues,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a Toronto business audience on Friday. overview of his government’s plan to mitigate the possible recessionary effects of the now global outbreak.

“The supply is certainly already reduced, so we are thinking about how we are helping the business sector.”

It is difficult to find precise data identifying these supply disruptions.

Goods from the United States arrive overnight, but shipping containers from China take weeks to land – long enough for products from factories that did not reopen after the annual New Years shutdown not even missed yet. Goods shipped before the January 25 vacation could reach North American destinations in the next two weeks.

Many companies that rely on Chinese suppliers know how to source before the holidays, so serious shortages in Canada may not appear before the end of the month or next month. In addition, recent disruptions in Canadian rail transportation may already have forced some facilities to draw on their reserves.

Even though a Chinese supplier has been able to reopen, the Chinese trucking industry is not operating at full capacity, and perhaps not for weeks. Logistics operators had difficulty obtaining official authorization to ship non-essential goods.

Fewer departures, less trade

The Port of Vancouver – its normal cargo already disrupted by rail dams and adverse weather conditions – reports 30 cancellations of container ship crossings so far due to reduced workforce and reduced activity loading cargo in Chinese ports. The total volume of containers has already decreased by around 13% in January.

What should there be in all those stacks of shipping containers now stalled, headed for Canadian factories or stores? Canada’s main imports from China include electronics, machinery, furniture, toys and sporting goods, and plastics.

The Port of Vancouver had a difficult start in 2020: the first railroad dams, now a decline in maritime traffic due to the global epidemic of coronavirus. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

At the height of Chinese efforts to control the COVID-19 epidemic, factories representing 80% of Chinese exports have been closed.

Initial reports from the Port of Los Angeles – another important gateway to the continent’s manufacturing sector and retail distribution networks – suggest a 25% drop in volumes in February. But that does not necessarily mean an immediate disaster.

“Inventories on both the wholesale and manufacturing sides in Canada and the United States, as a share of sales, are near record highs,” said Brett House, Assistant Chief Economist at the Bank Scotia Economics. “There was a lot of storage in Canada and the United States long before the coronavirus was identified, and that provides a little cushion … you have a lot of inventory stacks that you can take out.”

“These stocks do not necessarily match the needs at any given time, so that does not mean that everything is transparent. But it does mean that an immediate drop in imports into our west coast ports does not immediately translate into supply. chains are erased. “

Emergency planning

Business associations such as the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters told CBC News this week that their members are already experiencing supply chain disruptions.

Downtime and layoffs are a last resort, but alternative suppliers are not always available in the short term – which may force some facilities to temporarily slow down. Several groups said they were investigating their members and taking stock to determine how serious things looked.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is including more risk assessment provisions in his 2020 federal budget, expected later this spring. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press)

About 10% of Canada’s imports of intermediate products – goods destined for Canadian factories to be processed into something else – come from China. It sounds like a small number – but don’t take comfort in it too much.

“Our business is pretty funny. You build just in time and a tiny part can stop a line,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Association of Auto Parts Manufacturers. “You build a complete car in order, so each part must be there.”

Shipping logistics dictate that larger and more complex auto parts come from facilities that are geographically close to final assembly plants. Parts from China are usually electronics or smaller products such as clips, fasteners or gaskets.

“We have now switched to emergency planning – where can you recharge your batteries?” Said Volpe.

NAFTA incentive

Usually there are other options in North America, or perhaps in other low-cost countries in Asia or Europe – suppliers that may appear more attractive after tariff reductions in Canada’s recent trade agreements. But Volpe said the cost of replacing some Chinese products could be double.

“We always have plan B and plan C on the books. The reason you operate on plan A is the most cost effective,” said Volpe. “The coronavirus doesn’t stop production at the moment, but it does incur additional costs. Costs that we have to eat.”

For now, “it’s as usual, except that business has increased costs and stress,” he said. But if it goes further or longer than expected, companies will reassess.

Over the past 20 years or so, the rewards for risking switching to Chinese offshore suppliers have been “very good” for commodities, said Volpe. But “if an SUV factory was closed due to certain clips, there would be a fairly quick fix in all of that.”

Any overhaul of the auto industry will coincide with the expected implementation of the revised North American trade agreement, which requires 75% North American parts for duty-free trade.

“You have a double incentive,” said Volpe. “It doesn’t make sense to make clips in a factory in Ontario, but it could be in Chihuahua (Mexico).”