Canadian troops ordered to start ‘pre-pandemic plan’

On Wednesday, the Canadian Chief of Military Command issued a detailed “Pre-Pandemic Plan” instruction set for both domestic and international units.

This order empowers base commanders “in particular to cancel large-scale rallying at bases” in the event of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

They also outline “additional precautionary measures”, ranging from personal hygiene to rigorous reviews of all non-essential trips and vacations to soldiers, sailors and crew.

“The purpose of this is to consider everything necessary to keep the army in case of a pandemic,” General Jonathan Vance said at a defense conference in Ottawa.

The military added that it needed to maintain its ability to function and support the government in the event of a serious health emergency.

Under worst-case scenarios, federal authorities are preparing for a 25% absence of government workers, and Vance said the military sees a similar number in the event of a pandemic.

See | Vance calls for “common sense” precautions:

General Jonathan Vance explains how he instructed his commander to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic. 0:45

“In some cases, the commander considers where the army travels, and the potential for non-essential travel. Can it be done in other ways?” Vance said.

One concern is confining troops to countries that close borders or conduct sudden quarantine.

Vance said he was already aware of disruptions in travel schedules as the military attempted to move personnel in and out of certain countries, particularly in the Middle East.

In Iraq, where as many as 500 troops are deployed in Canada, two deaths have been reported from COVID-19. Overall, the country is the capital of Baghdad with 14 and reporting 35 cases.

Vance was speaking at the Ottawa Defense Conference. The meeting was warned the day before that war zones such as northern Syria and Iraq were very vulnerable to COVID-19 due to poor public health systems.

Jenny Cafarella, a research director at the Washington-based War Research Institute, pointed out how refugees who fled Syria for Turkey in the past few days are sleeping in open fields. She predicted that viruses could be a major security concern.

Vance said Vance was worried that local troops involved in capacity building would require daily contact with local security forces, which might not be as healthy as western soldiers. Was.

“I’m watching it now in Iraq,” he said. “The chance is that if someone is sick, they won’t work; they won’t work, so they won’t receive our close guidance. Iraq. ”