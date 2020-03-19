Canadians are asked to stop panicking. Are they listening?

The herd mentality displayed by consumers caught up in COVID-19-inspired panic shopping has – in the understated language preferred by the Retail Council of Canada – “not been beneficial”.

The behavior of these consumers in the days and weeks ahead will have a huge impact on the ongoing pandemic crisis – especially in light of the extraordinary decision by the Canadian and US federal governments to restrict non-essential cross-border travel.

When this new border measure takes effect this week, it will be a defining moment – and not just because of the $ 2.7 billion in goods and services that pass between the two nations every day.

It will also amount to a public test of the extent to which Canadians listen carefully to the assurances of federal and provincial leaders, government officials and experts.

“Surviving DNA”

Over the past few days, federal ministers have taken every opportunity to urge people not to repeat last week’s panic-buying spasm that saw grocery store shelves stripped of certain staple foods. With the border announcement on Wednesday, the same officials went out of their way to assure the public that essential goods and products will continue to flow.

The next few days and weeks will show if this message gets through, said an expert.

“The story is evolving so quickly, around how the number of patients is increasing and how buyers will react to this, despite assurances from officials …” Don’t panic, don’t stock up, don’t load not, “said Marty Weintraub, who leads the national retail practice in Canada with consulting and analysis firm Deloitte.

“Will buyers listen? I think that will be the key question – if buyers trust what they are told, or what their DNA as survivors might tell them to do.”

Karl Littler, senior vice-president of public affairs for the Retail Council of Canada, said he doubted the new restrictions on the Canada-US border would push consumers into a new series of fast-paced races. He said he was confident that comfort messages were heard and understood.

There are, he says, many stocks in the system. And while he conceded that “unforeseen results could lead to irrational behavior [by consumers] at one level, “he is confident that people will remain calm and continue as retailers wrestle with supply chains that suffered an extraordinary shock last week.

Describing the details of the Liberal government’s economic bailout on Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that tightening the border to ban spurious crossings had been carefully considered and negotiated with Washington. He said it should comfort people.

Finance Minister Morneau said he would “do whatever it takes” to support Canadians and the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. 0:59

“We have worked very hard with the US administration over the past few days to ensure that we find an approach that ensures that we can continue to have the goods and things we need – essential medicines, food – across our border. , that our wider supply chains can continue, “he said.

“What they have achieved is a very good conclusion. We are confident that this will give Canadians confidence that we will continue to have what we need.”

A lonely pedestrian descends from an escalator in a quiet mall in Ottawa on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Most stores have been closed due to the COVID-19 virus. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Either way, shopping opportunities are not what they were a week ago, and in many cases will now be limited by the patchwork of declared emergencies, public restrictions and reduced store hours – not to mention persistent calls from officials for people staying at home.

In general, retailers are concerned about supply disruptions because they fear that customers will find other sources of goods and never return. Littler said he did not think it would happen this time because “there is no obvious cessation of the flow of goods and imports between the two countries”.