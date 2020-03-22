Canadians arriving from Morocco urge Trudeau to bring back all those who were stranded by the closure of COVID-19

Canadians arriving at Montreal Trudeau Airport on Sunday morning say they are relieved to leave Morocco, but urge the government to help those who are still stranded.

Ouafae El Aidi said she feels “a little scared but good” now that she has returned to Canada after spending months in Morocco while her father was undergoing medical procedures.

Her husband, Mohammed, was waiting with flowers when she arrived at the airport.

After Morocco canceled all flights, they thought it might have to stay in the country for months. But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that a commercial flight was organized to bring citizens and permanent residents home, they jumped at the chance.

Ouafae will now spend two weeks at home, and the two will try to keep their distance – as hard as it may be after spending months apart.

“We have to accept it. It is for the good of all,” said Mohammed.

“We can’t let them down”

Those registered at the embassy received an email with a special code in order to book a flight with Air Canada, at the cost of $ 1,272 plus taxes.

The 450-seat aircraft was filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

People on board say the situation is dire for those still waiting at the airport.

Jeanne Charbonneau urged the federal government to immediately return the other stranded Canadians to Morocco. (Radio-Canada)

“People without coronavirus will get sick from stress,” said Jeanne Charbonneau. She said she saw elderly people sleeping on the airport floor and people rationing medicine.

Those who are still waiting “badly need a strong message from the Prime Minister that he will repatriate everyone tomorrow,” she said.

“We can’t let them down.”

Issam Sedki said he was still in shock that his wife and child were able to fly home. He feared it would take months before seeing them again.

“It happened so quickly,” he said of border closings and flight cancellations. “There was nothing we could do, we tried to find tickets but they cost $ 7,000 and you would be going around the globe.”

Issam Sedki said he was afraid of not seeing his wife for months. (Radio-Canada)

Eamon Fitzgerald says sleep and self-isolation will be what he will do when he returns to Toronto. He had been traveling for six months when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“I feel very grateful to be able to arrive on the flight,” he said.

“There are still a lot of Canadians out there. We are concerned that we will not do enough to let them out. ”