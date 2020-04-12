Canadians celebrate Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain and heartache for many

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country take a rare day off to inform the country of the COVID-19 crisis as many Canadians celebrate Easter Sunday.

Yet even if people get together with their families both physically and virtually for the holidays, the pandemic continues to cause pain and heartache for people whose health and livelihoods have been devastated by the disease.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 21 deaths, bringing the national total to 23,738 confirmed and suspected cases and 709 deaths. The federal government and the other provinces were to release more numbers throughout the day.

In a message marking Easter, almost a month after the country began to close to slow the spread of COVID-19, Trudeau commemorated the personal sacrifice and compassion shown by many Canadians during the pandemic.

“This year, as we celebrate differently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the themes of hope, understanding and the revival of Easter are more topical than ever,” said the Prime Minister in a communicated.

“We are witnessing great demonstrations of personal sacrifice and compassion during this pandemic. Canadians protect their friends and families by staying at home. continue to get the essential goods and services we need. In doing so, Canadians are showing the true meaning of loving our neighbors as ourselves.

This weekend is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what matters and to reflect on where we are. I know it has not been easy, but I also know that we will overcome it together. And this long weekend is my message to you. Check out my daily update below. pic.twitter.com/41vlutRJzi & mdash;@JustinTrudeau

Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, released a similar statement on Sunday instead of a daily public health briefing.

“I know that many families in Canada are celebrating today, albeit in a different way. And some are lamenting a recent loss from COVID-19,” said the release. “Whether you meet virtually with your family, participate in an online religious celebration, or spend a quiet weekend at home, thank you. We are still at a very critical stage in the fight against COVID-19.”

Wage Subsidy Program Approval

Besides chocolate eggs, Easter Sunday also came with the prospect of desperately needed help for businesses and workers after Parliament approved a large $ 73 billion wage subsidy program to help them survive the economic ravages of the pandemic.

The law received Royal Assent on Saturday evening, paving the way for Ottawa to start paying businesses 75 percent of the first $ 58,700 earned by each employee – up to $ 847 per week for up to 12 weeks.

The economic program, which Trudeau described as the most important since the Second World War, is retroactive to March 15 and accessible to companies that lost 15% of their revenues in March or 30% in April or May.

Police investigate Montreal healthcare facility

Trudeau is not the only political leader to take off on Sunday after nearly a month of daily briefings and public appearances in response to COVID-19. It is expected that all provincial and territorial leaders in the country will remain silent.

Among those who take a day off, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, following a police investigation in a private long-term care facility in west Montreal where Legault reported that 31 people have died since March 13.

The virus has particularly affected long-term care facilities across the country, causing enormous suffering for patients, their families and nursing home staff.

Legault told reporters on Saturday that at least five people at the Herron residence in Dorval, Quebec, which is now under government custody, died after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Paramedics remove a patient from Herron Institution on Saturday. The Premier of Quebec has declared that the situation “looks a lot like gross negligence”. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Regional health authorities investigated the Herron residence on March 29, three days after the announcement of the first death, and discovered that most staff had left their jobs, leaving the establishment “deserted” and the residents who were in urgent need of care.

Most caregivers at a group home for disabled adults in Markham, Ontario, just north of Toronto, also left work after hearing that 10 residents and two staff had tested positive for COVID-19 la Participation House’s said last week the executive director.

Federal politicians and public health officials are promising new measures further protect residents of nursing homes.

In her statement on Sunday, Dr. Tam acknowledged the plight of these residents.

“Yesterday, I mentioned that many of the deaths in Canada are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. I know that many people join me when I say that my heart goes to the Canadians who have lost a loved one, be it a parent, grandparent, companion or friend. These losses are real and will be a tragic legacy of this pandemic. “