Canadians concerned about child care, education and housing affordability, said Morneau

Finance Minister Bill Morneau learned weeks after the Liberals’ second term that Canadians are most concerned about affordability in areas where governments have great pricing power – especially child care children.

The Canadian Press obtained the November presentation under the Access to Information Act.

Although wage growth has remained above inflation over the past 15 years, officials told Morneau that the costs of “highly visible items” such as child care, education and prescriptions have grown faster.

The documents note that “differences in policy prioritization” among the provinces have resulted in large gaps in affordability and access to child care.

Morneau also received policy options, but the recommendations were not made public because officials said it was sensitive advice from the government.

1st budget of the minority mandate a few weeks away

The federal Minister of Finance is a few weeks before the presentation of his first budget for the Liberal government’s minority mandate, which he believes will prioritize climate change and alleviate the concerns of Canadians about the cost of living.

Officials have written that there is an argument for investing more in child care because of its link with increasing women’s ability to work and income.

The budget is supposed to contain details of a Liberal campaign promise to create 250,000 before and after school child care spaces. Combined with a commitment to cut costs by 10%, the Liberals estimated the measures would cost $ 535 million a year.

Child care costs vary widely from province to province. In Quebec, where the government heavily subsidizes child care, median fees were less than $ 200 per month. In Toronto, a space for a preschooler cost $ 1,212 per month and a space for a baby was $ 1,758 per month. (Adam Carter / CBC)

The presentation can be seen as arguing for more government action in areas where costs are determined by public policy – unlike prices for things like clothing and gasoline, which are determined by the market said David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Policy Center. Alternatives.

“In this sense, affordability is not something that the market can help. Instead of sidelining government, we must do it by increasing costs for Canadians, ”said Macdonald, who studies the cost of child care. in Canada.

Macdonald co-authored a report in 2017 that looked at the costs of child care across the country. Although prices depend on the age of the child, places cost around $ 1,000 per month on average.

But the variation was enormous between the provinces: in Quebec, where the government subsidizes childcare services very much, the median costs were less than $ 200 per month; in Toronto, space for a preschooler cost $ 1,212 per month and space for a baby was $ 1,758 per month.

Canada Child Benefit May Increase

The budget is also expected to increase the value of the Canada Child Benefit for children under the age of one, a commitment the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimated at $ 252 million in the first year.

Garima Talwar Kapoor, Director of Policy and Research at Maytree, an anti-poverty foundation, said child benefits are essential to raising families’ incomes, but it is less clear to what extent they cover child care costs children.

“If I were in government and trying to address the affordable challenges that families face in child care, I would ask if new investments in child benefits … alleviate concerns about child care, or if systemic responses to child care spaces are required. she says.

Housing cost inflation remained just behind growth in median wages, helped by “downward pressures from falling interest rates” that lowered the cost of ownership, according to the presentation.

However, costs remain high in many cities due to a lack of places to buy or rent.

Toronto, Canada’s most inaccessible city

Finance officials calculated that Toronto is the most unaffordable city in Canada, followed closely by Vancouver, in an analysis that compared average weekly wages in 12 cities after adjusting for the cost of living in each location.

Elsewhere in the country, there are “uncertain and regional effects of the policy response on employment and the cost of living” with respect to the federal approach to environmental concerns.

Looking to the future, about a quarter of people nearing retirement may not have enough money to pay for their golden years, especially those without a workplace pension plan, the document said. Meanwhile, even the expansion of the Canada Pension Plan may not “fully compensate for the decline in coverage of private pension plans, which puts workers at greater risk”.

The government can actually do a lot for people at the bottom of the ladder who do not have pensions, but those they tend to think of are those in the middle. – Jennifer Robson, Associate Professor of Political Management, Carleton University

If people do not save for themselves for retirement, it could potentially reduce tax revenue entering the federal treasury and increase the funds paid out through old age security payments, said Jennifer Robson, associate professor of political management at Carleton University in Ottawa. . It would be difficult for the federal budget.

She said it is not clear whether an expansion of the Canada Pension Plan – by increasing the amount of benefits but also the premiums over time – will be enough.

“The government can actually do a lot for people at the bottom of the ladder who have no pension,” said Robson, “but the ones they tend to think of are the middle people.”