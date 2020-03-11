Canadians Invited To Help “Smooth The Curve” Of COVID-19

Dispatches from the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic in northern Italy are frightening.

“Nurses with tears in their eyes because we cannot save everyone … Each ventilator becomes like gold.”

This was the message last week from Dr. Daniele Macchini, an Italian doctor whose long Facebook post has been published in a local newspaper, translated into English and disseminated on social networks.

“And there are no more surgeons, urologists, orthopedists; we are only doctors who are suddenly part of a single team to deal with this tsunami which overwhelmed us,” he wrote.

Three professors from the University of Milan also sent a warning letter to doctors in the rest of Europe to “get ready” because 10 percent of patients who test positive for COVID-19 end up needing intensive care.

“This is like an exploding bomb and you are just overwhelmed by an incredible number of patients,” another Italian doctor, Dr. Giacomo Grasselli, told CBC News Network this week.

Grasselli coordinates the critical care response in Milan, the largest city in the hard-hit northern region of the country. All 60 million people in Italy are now subject to a general ban, travel restrictions and social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the worst coronavirus epidemic in Europe.

“We are going through this now,” said Grasselli. “My mission is not only to take care of Italian patients, but also to tell other people around the world how to prepare for it.”

There is still time to smooth the curve

Canada still has time to avoid such a situation, experts say.

As the global number of coronavirus cases approaches 120,000 people in 115 countries, the chances of stopping its spread are now considered unlikely. Public health officials have therefore turned to slowdown.

And the key is “to flatten the curve” – ​​a reference to an epidemiology graphic of an epidemic.

A large spike in this graph, which represents a sudden increase in the number of people infected, can be catastrophic even for health care systems in highly developed countries like Canada.

PHAC uses this graph to demonstrate the impact that public health measures can have on “smoothing out” the course of an illness, slowing the transmission of the virus, and easing the pressure on the health care system. (Public Health Agency of Canada)

“If you can slow down enough and flatten the curve, so that the same number of people are infected, but over a much longer period, then … what you allow is that the capacity will not be exceeded” said Dr Anand Kumar, a critical care physician at the Health Science Center in Winnipeg.

“And it protects the community, so an intensive care bed will be available when needed.”

Most healthy people will experience a mild COVID-19 infection because their immune system will protect them. But so far, the experience Italy and China suggests that up to 10% of infected people may need intensive care.

This creates an urgent need for beds in intensive care units, as well as ventilation, dialysis and other survival technologies. Qualified health professionals are also needed to manage patients – excess capacity that Canadian hospitals simply do not have.

We are at full capacity most of the time. – Dr. Robert Fowler, doctor and intensive care researcher

Most hospitals across the country are already operating at 100%, a largely normal situation in the Canadian health care system.

“We have a system designed to meet our usual demands,” said Dr. Robert Fowler, an intensive care physician at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. “We are at full capacity most of the time.”

Add to that the added burden of this year’s bad flu season, and suddenly, even in Canada, there is a risk that care will not be available when patients need it.

“Ideally, you are preventing people from being infected – but you certainly don’t want everyone to be infected at the same time,” said Fowler. “We don’t want to overwhelm the system.”

But the Italians warn that this could happen.

“If you don’t stop the spread of the disease, your health system – no matter how good, efficient or modern – will sooner or later collapse,” said Grasselli. “Because the number of patients is too high for the resources we have around the world.”

That’s why in Canada (and elsewhere), major events are canceled, some people are invited to work from home and some students will take online courses for a few weeks. It is a temporary public health strategy aimed at slowing the potential spread and saving time.

“This is what people are trying to do to try to prevent the spread right now so that we are not overwhelmed,” said Fowler. “And that will depend a lot on how effectively we prevent transmission in the community.”

Dr. Anand Kumar is a critical care physician at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg. He said that “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 infections in Canada will ensure that intensive care beds are available for everyone who needs them. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

Another complicating factor is the fact that there is no vaccine and there are no drugs to treat COVID-19.

“In this particular circumstance, we are not going to have a vaccine for at least a year, if not a year and a half,” said Kumar. “And there is no known antiviral medication for the coronavirus, so essentially all we can offer is supportive care.

“If you get slightly sick, there’s nothing we can give you to keep you from getting seriously ill. So what’s going to happen is going to happen. And we’re just going to have to try to support the patients as best we can. we can. “

The importance of beds, fans

Fowler led a team of researchers who led a survey of Canada’s intensive care capacity after the 2009 H1N1 epidemic. At the time, there were approximately 3,200 intensive care beds and close to 5,000 mechanical ventilators in 286 hospitals across Canada.

The ventilators are mechanical breathing machines that will be essential for COVID-19 patients whose lungs are so badly damaged that they have trouble getting enough oxygen.

The survey concluded that critical care resources vary widely across Canada and “in times of increased demand, may cause geographic differences in the ability to care for critically ill patients”.

Ontario, for example, had 209 additional fans stored and distributed across the province last August, according to a provincial document .

Hospitals in Canada have ventilators, which are used to help breathe in the seriously ill. Experts warn that space and capacity in Canadian hospitals are limited. This is why slowing the spread of COVID-19 is important to preserve this ability. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

“The physical space in a hospital to care for people is, I think, probably even more difficult beyond the physical number of ventilators,” said Fowler.

Kumar is particularly concerned about the number of qualified personnel to handle a possible increase in the number of patients.

“The bottleneck is about the workforce, even more than the physical space and even the fans,” he said. “I think everyone is planning for the possibilities for the possibilities.”

Some of the challenges are now linked to the approach to managing COVID-19 nationally – and being ready to help the hardest hit regions, experts say. This may involve moving equipment and health care workers to where they are most needed.

“There are inequalities where these epidemics have struck,” said Fowler. This means that doctors and nurses can be completely submerged in one place, but it can be as usual in the rest of the country.

In Italy, health workers are already talking about the sad reality of “sorting” in difficult circumstances, which means that they are forced to choose between life and what could have been a preventable death for some people, in particular depending on availability of ventilators and intensive care beds.

Canada has studied the concept of such sorting, but Fowler said that so far no system has been established.

“In Canada, we don’t really have a concrete example of what it would look like and we didn’t have to do it,” he said.

“We shouldn’t have this conversation before the conversation about when a place is busy, how can we provide support.”