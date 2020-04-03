Canadians want to know how much worse this could get. Is someone ready to tell us?

Asked Wednesday about the end of this crisis, the Prime Minister insisted that history was still being written. Difficult to explain what the future might hold for us, Justin Trudeau has drawn everyone’s attention to the present.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s language was particularly brutal.

“This is the largest economic program in Canadian history,” he said of the measures the federal government has outlined in the past three weeks to keep the economy alive.

“Canada has not experienced this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War,” he said of the massive effort to reorient Canadian society around a single overarching goal.

He called the pandemic a “fight” that Canada must win. The goal, he said, was to “defeat” COVID-19. And he returned to a service theme.

“We must all respond to the call of duty,” he said.

Trudeau’s use of the language of war could help people understand the gravity of the current situation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak to Canadians about the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Sinister figures, long delays

But public pressure for more information is increasing. How long could we be in this battle? How brutal could it be?

This desire for answers has been intensified in recent days by the Trump administration’s decision to publish a expected death toll for the United States and the leak of a Canadian document that suggests at least some measures related to the virus here could be in place until July.

At the end of the day, the Prime Minister’s question is whether he says or does enough to properly prepare Canadians for anything that may follow.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is working with the provinces to collect the best possible data and that other analyzes or models of how the pandemic might unfold in Canada will arrive soon. 1:46

Asked about the future on Wednesday, Trudeau refused to be specific.

“I said from the start that there is a wide range of scenarios that we are looking for, that we are planning, that we are trying to work as a government, as a country,” he said. “We know they will be in place for a number of weeks, maybe more, but it all depends on how Canadians behave.”

From the start, Trudeau conceived the national response as a joint effort of governments and citizens.

The difference between the best and the worst scenarios

Predicting the spread and toll of a pandemic once in the century – and the measures that might be necessary to combat it – is difficult.

On March 11, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that only 30% of Canadians and up to 70% could potentially be infected with the new coronavirus. This range covers from 11.3 million people to 26.3 million people.

It is not known how much more precise the scientific and statistical models could have become in the past three weeks.

Federalism probably adds an additional level of complexity; the situation and details of the response vary from province to province.

In this regard, individual provinces may be better placed to offer their own individual projections – something that no province has done so far.

The fact that the situation in Canada could get worse should not be lost on anyone at this point. Images and stories from places like Italy and New York have been widely disseminated. Worldwide, more than 45,000 people have died. Massive segments of Canadian society have been closed or reduced.

How long? How?

But pockets of convenience still exist. Settlement officers in Ottawa recently had to break a child’s birthday party which was attended by more than a dozen children.

It is also natural to wonder how long our lives could be disturbed or changed.

If the government told us tomorrow that 50,000 people could die in Canada (a number chosen entirely at random), would that encourage someone to take this more seriously? Would it panic people? Could this perversely lead some people to calculate that the official warnings have been overestimated?

High Park public tennis court is closed in Toronto on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ontario has closed recreational areas due to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Is it possible that we are still taking social distances this summer? Is it possible that certain measures could be relaxed and then applied again? The likely answer to both questions is “yes”.

As the storm approaches, it can be tempting to set aside questions about what you will do after it has passed.

To the question of what will happen next, Trudeau replies that everything depends on what we do now. In two weeks, it might be easier to say what the next two months will look like.

“The way we do it right now determines where our country will be in two weeks or two months,” said Trudeau on Wednesday. “It’s in our hands. It’s in your hands.”

But as Canadian society moves from muddle through closure to shelter on the spot, journalists will not just ask questions about what’s going on and where we’re headed.

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam discuss the challenges of aggregating data and modeling the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. 4:22

Transparency and trust

Rarely, if ever, has a leader gone to war with a publicly declared projection of the death toll, or a particularly precise forecast of how long it could take. Trudeau could therefore be forgiven for not rushing to offer predictions.

But we have seen too many leaders fail in the past to be honest and transparent about war. And there is a risk that leaders will be seen as hiding something if they are not fully and completely transparent at the moment.

This, in turn, could make it more difficult to maintain public confidence and support – which could undermine efforts to control the pandemic.

Trudeau brought the Canadians together. He sympathized, encouraged, cuddled, warned and berated. He shared stories of heroism and good citizenship. He promised government support and tried to reassure.

He made no secret that it will not be easy. And he spoke in terms of “months”.

The importance of what we are doing now cannot be lost in a rush to understand what will happen next.

But at least part of the Prime Minister’s job now is to prepare Canadians for the difficulty it could pose – even in the best of circumstances.