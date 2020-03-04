Canadians were charged after finding that 16 kg of meth was stored in a suitcase, according to Australian police

In Australia, two Canadians are facing serious drug charges in Australia as border officials report that significant amounts of methamphetamine are hidden in suitcases.

A pair of men and women in their 20s flew from Vancouver to Melbourne Airport on Saturday. They were pulled aside for additional screening based on officers’ “intuition” according to a Tuesday statement.

Australian Federal Police said the border guards searched four bags in pairs. Allegedly, a package of 4 kilograms of meth was found in each suitcase, for a total of 16 kilograms of medicine.

Men (27 years old) and women (26 years old) are currently charged with two counts: importing commercial quantities of border control drugs and possessing commercial quantities of border control drugs.

The biggest penalty is living in prison.

This statement does not provide Canadian names.

Australian Federal Police said 16 kg of methamphetamine was found on the lining of four suitcases owned by two travelers from Vancouver. (Australian Border Army)

Heavy bag leading to X-ray: police

Even after being emptied for investigation, the drug was discovered after a police officer noticed that one of the men’s bags appeared to be abnormally heavy. According to the statement, police sent it to “X-rays”, revealing the baggage in the bag.

“Similar discrepancies were found in the suitcases of female passengers,” said Craig Palmer, regional commander of the Australian Border Army.

The statement stated that the drug tested positive for methane.

The man and woman remain in custody. They will appear before the Magistrates Court of Justice in Australia on May 22.