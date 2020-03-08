Cancer patient on Grand Princess cruise ship may miss treatment due to coronavirus quarantine

A passenger on board Grand princess cruise ship with stage 4 cancer worries about missing her next round of chemotherapy if she is forced to stay on the quarantined ship, currently stationed off the coast of California.

Kari Kolstoe, of North Dakota, 60, and her husband Paul, 61, said they booked the cruise to help relieve stress from her medical treatments, according to Reuters. Her chemo is scheduled to start again on Monday, but it is unknown if she will be released in time to go to the hospital.

“It’s very disturbing,” she said. Told the ship’s interview in a cell phone interview on Friday. “It’s always a worry that I won’t come back.”

The ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco but was stop after 21 people started showing symptoms of the novel coronavirusor COVID-19. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency at a press conference on Wednesday and said the ship could not dock.

Vice President Pence, who leads the U.S. response to the epidemic, confirmed the news on Friday and said that the 21 symptomatic patients had tested positive for the virus, Fox 29 reported.

Kari Kolstoe also told Reuters that she feared being exposed to the virus because her cancer puts her at even higher risk of infection.

“I am very at risk for that,” she added. “I don’t stay here for many reasons.”

She suffers from a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer that has spread throughout her body and weakened her immune system. This means that she may not be able to fight the disease if she ends up contracting it.

“God is with me. I know he is,” Kari Kolstoe told Reuters. “I recently lost my father, and I just believe he’s up there, he’s going to fix this little situation somehow, and I’m going to get negative and go home and get treatment. ”

On Thursday, 46 passengers and crew members were swabbed and the samples were flown to a laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. There were 24 negative samples and one was inconclusive. Of the 21 people infected, 19 of them are crew members and two of them are passengers.

Infected people should be quarantined, but their housing situation remains to be determined. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 passengers to a non-commercial port over the weekend to test everyone on board.

