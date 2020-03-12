Cantwell employee tests positive for coronavirus and closes DC office

A staff member Senator Maria CantwellThe Washington, D.C. office tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the senator to close her two offices for disinfection.

the Washington state The Democrat had no known contact with the anonymous staff member, read a statement from his office. The senator requested that other staff members who may have been in contact with the person have access virus testing.

The staff member has been isolated since presenting his first symptoms.

The fears of the D.C. coronavirus have generally been quelled. The Capitol doctor told lawmakers on Wednesday to avoid crowds, even though the building remains open to visitors.

At least six members of the House have quarantined themselves for having been in contact with a person infected with the virus.

The latest is Representative Don Beyer, D-Va., The Best Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, who was in a management meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and spoke at a conference on leadership press Tuesday.

Mark Meadows, President TrumpThe new White House chief of staff may have been in touch with the Conservative Political Action Conference participant who was diagnosed with coronavirus and “out of caution” will quarantine in the next two weeks.

He joins fellow Republican lawmakers – including representatives Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida – who said they are in touch with the CPAC person. None show symptoms.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report