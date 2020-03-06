Capitol Hill prepares for coronavirus contingency, politicians consider world without handshake

Coronavirus Worry about the little things Capitol Hill.

Elevator button in the Senate basement. Door handle of house carriage entrance. Longworth Cafeteria fork dispenser.

Trump for signing the corona building

What about a rigid plastic bowl located at every entrance to the Capitol Complex? All but the lawmakers and the U.S. Capitol police officers must throw their keys and phones into bowls before passing security.

How often do you clean the bowl? Have they been cleaned? favorite….until now?

“Never” provided a source of information. “Absolutely not.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is composed of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate Minority Party Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA). -NY), the coronavirus tears Capitol Hill.

“Their office seeks to understand if there is consensus among the leaders and what their position is if things go south,” one source who asked not to be identified said Was. “Everyone needs to work under the same structure.”

Such decisions include whether the House of Parliament limits open tours.

“When do you start limiting social contacts? Are they restricting contractors? Visitors? What are the thresholds?” Asked the source.

However, there is concern at Capitol Hill that people interpret decisions as “alarms.”

“We need to be prepared for the unexpected.” -Source

That’s because if there is a problem with Capitol Hill, the rest of the earth will respond to Congressional action.

“We need to be prepared for something unexpected,” said one source.

Fox is allegedly saying that health officials have warned key members of Congress that “this will expand” and “some casualties will occur.”

Chairman’s Office says leaders of the “ Big 4 ” parliament heard during Wednesday’s meeting from House of Representatives Parliament Brett Brunton, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and other officials’ architect Paul Sir Paul Irving. .

“There was no discussion about closing public galleries or restricting tours,” said a Pelosi spokesman. “Congress remains open for people’s business.”

But Fox Report from Monday In fact, if Congress needed to take drastic measures, there were informal discussions by Congressional officials on extreme contingencies, such as limited official visitors. The lower house closed the public gallery for a month due to a Spanish flu in the fall of 1918. The House did little business at that time because many members were ill.

Navigating through the Parliament Buildings over the past few days will detect an increase in visitors. Now is March, not February. School groups are beginning to flood the Capitol. It happens every year.

“We are a place that many people visit, especially in the spring,” Pelosi said of the seasonal increase in tourists at the Capitol. “Do you want to test everyone coming into the building? That’s not realistic.”

Pelosi says the staff is ready to telework if the worst-case scenario requires Capitol to be limited to only the required personnel.

The House overwhelmingly approved a $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill on Wednesday. When the House voted, Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sat behind the chamber and dressed in a gas mask. House rules prohibit such getting up in the House room. House guards lathered from the floor after Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL) wore a hoodie under a suit eight years ago to pay attention to Trayvon Martin’s shooting. But nothing happened to Getz. Republicans in Florida said lawmakers wore gas masks because they were “human petri dishes.”

He is not wrong.

Handshake and politics go together like peanut butter and jelly. Lawmakers push meat to voters at Kiwanis’s breakfast. After the legislator has issued a legislative arrangement, there is a handshake in the committee meeting room. Engraved on the Capitol Rotunda wall is a historic handshake before the Republic was established. Above the doorway leading to the wing of Capitol’s Senate is the sandstone relief of William Penn. The pen is shaking hands with Native Americans after signing a treaty.

For this reason, some members of the Coronavirus avoid shaking hands. Representative Alexandria Okassio Cortez (D-NY) says she learned from her district’s religious leaders to cover her heart with her palms when she saw people, rather than reaching out. Representatives say politics is a contact sport.

“By the nature of the job, there is a higher risk. Our job is to join our community and be with the people, which means waving a lot of hands, It means that a classic politician kisses a baby, and Ocasio Cortez, as a member, has to take special precautions to keep us from knowing that I don’t think

Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) says there is “muscle memory” when shaking hands in politics.

“When I was young, my father looked in the eyes and said that he was holding his hand firmly, that’s what we do. But we all have to leave for a while I think it’s a very retail political thing, “Walden said.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) says it is trying to realign how it interacts with the public.

“Because I’m a hugger, it’s the hardest thing in the world. I’m a handshake,” Dingel said.

A Congressman noted that a recent event in her district had probably hugged 500 people.

“One of Detroit’s papers considered me as” Mary of typhoid, “said a Michigan Democrat.

Therefore, lawmakers are adopting a new way of greeting. Walden uses elbow bumps. Dingel taps on people and toes.

Congressional offices are beginning to show signs that characterize workplaces as “non-contact.” The Tedliu (D-CA) office in the Canon House office building has such signs. With the door slightly open, visitors to the office of Representative Mike Thompson (D-CA) will receive a similar greeting. “Contact free” means no handshaking. Just a conversation.

“At the end of the meeting, we all get sanitary wipes and disinfectants and clean tables, chairs and doorknobs. Thompson says:” There is risk everywhere. Now we need to be aware of that fact, we need to take precautionary measures, that is what we are trying to push forward. “

Pelosi met reporters at a press conference every Thursday afternoon. He slowed efforts to renew the controversial surveillance program and the Democratic nomination competition for the census coronavirus. A reporter asked about the split between political parties between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). He asserted that the Democrats “united” and “accepted the party candidates crazy.”

But for a while, Pelosi modified himself.

“We don’t accept anyone,” said the speaker with a laugh. “We’ll hit our elbows badly.”