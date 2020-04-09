Cardinal Dolan Says Easter Message Passover “More Lively Than Ever” During Coronavirus Pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York, said “Tucker Carlson tonight“Whether those marking Passover or Easter in unusual circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic should find this weekend “a great opportunity”.

“Some people say,” What a terrible time to celebrate Passover, Holy Week and Easter, “said Dolan to host Tucker Carlson. “But I propose that it is the complete opposite: this is an excellent opportunity this year to deepen the faith by truly understanding the mystery and the message of the two great feasts for the Jewish community and the Christian community.”

“[Passover] recall and relive the deliverance that God gave the Jewish people from despair and slavery in Egypt in a new life and promise in Israel, “continued Dolan.” Yes, we may be disappointed that we can never go to our synagogues, we can’t gather for Seder, we cannot enter church buildings to celebrate these great holidays [but] the message and the story will sound, I think, more resilient than ever. “

The cardinal then compared the “transition” from Good Friday despair to the joy of Easter to the hope that America could smooth the infection curve and turn the page on the coronavirus epidemic.

“I think it’s more alive than ever,” said Dolan.

“We celebrate all of the great liturgies and sacred rituals,” he continued, adding that although St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan – Dolan’s hometown – has been forced to broadcast masses online for several weeks now Christians are still worshiping at home and preparing to privately celebrate the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.