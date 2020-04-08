Carol Burnett talks about the most difficult adjustment amid quarantine of coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Carol burnett, like the rest of us, take the coronavirus stop day by day.

The 86-year-old entertainment icon takes shelter and keeps her daily routine simple but fulfilling. She spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his daily activities and what he misses most during this unprecedented period.

Burnett starts by making her bed and feeding the cat, then she makes sure to exercise by walking on her treadmill for “about half an hour to 45 minutes a day” or she goes outside but keeps his distance from people.

CAROL BURNETT ON THE RESTART OF “MAD ABOUT YOU”: “I WANTED TO DO IT RIGHT”

“We live in a closed community and it is possible for us to go out, go for a walk and all the neighbors we see, we greet and social distance. When some of our friends go for a walk, they call us to say that they are in the We open the door and we meet in the aisle with everyone six feet from each other “, a- she revealed.

For Burnett – a natural person – the hardest part of self-isolation is not having contact with people.

“Not being able to socialize and see my family is difficult, but we keep in touch. I talk to my sister and my children almost every day and everyone is doing as well as expected,” he said. she declared.

“I miss seeing friends and I miss going out for dinner or something, but it’s a small price to pay. And I’ve always been thankful, but I’m even more so now,” added Burnett .

The actor noted the unemployed and in financial difficulty.

“My heart goes out to the people who have lost their jobs and to all the first responders, doctors and nurses who put their lives on the line. It’s not really a sacrifice, at least for me right now, just to sit back on the couch, “she added.

Burnett expressed disappointment that there are problems getting front line workers in PPE (personal protective equipment) and will be making donations to these types of organizations.

As for what she plans to do once the virus epidemic has subsided: “I would like to party – break the champagne, say hallelujah and kiss.”