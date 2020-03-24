Carolina Panthers officially releases Cam Newton after 9 seasons with the team

the Carolina Panthers Officially released quarterback Cam Newton, the team announced on Tuesday.

Newton became the face of the Panthers when he was drafted No. 1 in 2011.

He led Carolina to three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015 and to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season when he was named NFL MVP. He has also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

“Cam has been a big part of this organization and the Carolinas,” said general manager Marty Hurney in a declaration. “Everyone saw his performance on the field. I was privileged to see how hard he worked on the field and his commitment to this team when no one was watching.”

According to NFL network, the Panthers tried to trade Newton Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers, but neither team was willing to reach an agreement. The bears traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the quarterback Nick Foles, and after the Chargers lost Tom brady, they turned their attention to the new quarterback class during the 2020 NFL draft.

The Panthers released Newton in part because they have signed quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker in recent days.

Newton had previously stated that he never wanted to leave Carolina. When Carolina announced last week that they were letting the quarterback look for an exchange, Newton wrote in the Panthers’ Instagram comments section that it was not his business.

“Stop with the pun,” he wrote. “It is impossible to dodge this one. I love the Panthers to death and I will always love you guys. Please do not try to play me or manipulate the story and act as I wanted, you forced me to. “

Newton has missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required intervention. He also underwent several shoulder surgeries during his career.

“He is the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose,” added Hurney. “He wanted this team to victory several times and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, to this community and to football will leave a lasting impact on our organization. “