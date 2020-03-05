Carroll James Finance Minister diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease BC

BC Finance Minister Carroll James announced on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and as a result will not run for re-election next year.

Former B.C.NDP leader announced the illness at a press conference in the afternoon. James said she would continue to work as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister as much as possible.

“I’m not going to sit down and do anything,” James told reporters BC. Victorian Parliament.

The minister said he was diagnosed in January after noticing a hand tremor and problems with her balance. James said she announced her diagnosis because she believed it was important for her to be transparent to the public. She said her symptoms were not severe and hand tremor was the most prevalent.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that causes symptoms such as tremor, stiffness, and slowing of movement. There is no cure, but symptoms can be managed.

James stated that she was committed to staying at work, but said that if her condition had progressed to a point where it would disrupt her work, she would resign earlier than the next election.

“I’ve made it very clear that I’m always giving 100% to my job. If I can’t do that, I’ll let him know,” James said.

James has been MLA for Victoria Beacon Hill since 2005, was elected NDP Leader in 2003, and was an Opposition Leader from May 2005 to December 2010.