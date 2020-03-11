Carter Page, under investigation in Russia, denounces FISA bill as “ fake ”

EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page described the new bill on the House’s Foreign Intelligence Oversight Act as a “sham” and a “republican failure”, saying it represents a “lazy license” to the surveillance tool Poorly targeted during the FBI investigation into Russia.

“Just as Republicans in Congress failed to achieve justice after the death of my friend Chris Stevens, this dummy bill represents the latest lazy authorization from a completely uncontrolled bureaucratic power,” Page Texted to Fox News on Wednesday, referring to Stevens, a victim of the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

7 TO FOLLOW FROM THE FISA REPORT

“After the Deep State put so many lives at risk, none of the corrupt perpetrators were held accountable,” said Page. “Meanwhile, Congress has still not authorized reparations for the countless supporters of Trump, who remain victims of helpless crimes amid all the lies of the DOJ and the FBI.”

He added: “It remains a historic failure of epic proportions.”

The FBI sought to monitor Page in 2016 and 2017 and obtained a FISA warrant against him, as well as several re-authorizations. Last year, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced that the office had repeated errors and misrepresentations in FISA court in an effort to obtain the warrants against Page. FISC later found that these warrants “had no probable cause”.

Page was a central figure in former Special Advisor Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump campaign members’ collusion with the Russian government in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller found no wrongdoing on the part de Page and was unable to substantiate the anti-Trump allegations against him.

Page’s comments come as the House is expected to move forward on a bill, which was introduced this week, before the expiration of the current U.S. Liberty Reauthorization Act on March 15.

The bill includes increased congressional oversight of the FISA process, sanctions for those who abuse the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) process for political gain, and the requirement to have court transcripts .

These were three surveillance provisions that were scheduled to expire on Sunday, including one that allows the FBI to obtain our orders to collect business records on subjects in national security investigations. Another, known as the wiretapping provision, allows monitoring of subjects even after they have changed phones and monitoring of subjects unrelated to international terrorist organizations.

House Judge Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., said the bill toughens legislation to prevent abuse but does not go far enough in protecting civil liberties, but added: “We we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of good. “

“This bill is an important package of reforms,” ​​said Nadler.

A high-level Republican on the Judiciary, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who spoke in the FISA reform process and throughout the investigation of FISA abuse, said that the bill could have gone further but “represents real reform”.

BAR SUPPORTS FISA REVISION BILL

Jordan said revisions were far better than the current FBI surveillance tools that have been developed with the wrong apps to monitor President Trump’s former help page, Carter Page, in the Russian investigation .

“This bill before us represents a real reform of the FISA program,” said Jordan. “These reforms are long overdue but have been particularly warranted in recent years as the FBI spies on Carter Page, affiliated with the Trump campaign.”

The new legislation also requires the Attorney General to personally approve the supervision of public servants.

Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday that he supports the passage of the FISA bill, saying it “will protect against abuse and abuse in the future”.

“I have examined the FISA house bill and support its adoption, “Barr said in a statement on Wednesday. “The bill contains a range of new requirements and compliance provisions that will protect against future abuse and abuse while ensuring that this essential tool is available when it is needed to protect the safety of the American people.”

Barr went on to say that he was “pleased” that the bill contained provisions that he and FBI director Christopher Wray, on the recommendation of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, had proposed “to remedy past failures “, according to the recommendations of Horowitz” which helped shape our proposals.

“It is of the utmost importance that the Department’s lawyers and investigators always work in a manner that meets the highest professional standards, and this comprehensive package will help ensure the integrity of the FISA process and protect against future abuse in the future, “said Barr, urging” broad bipartisan support “to the measure.

The bill is expected to be voted on Wednesday.

At the same time, Page’s request for “repairs” in the Fox News text was not the first. At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month, Page first made the suggestion, calling for a law that “would get reparations for all the lives that have been ruined.”

Marisa Schultz and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.