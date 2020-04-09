Cash-strapped rural hospitals struggle to stay open and prepare for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa – Shortage of personal protective equipment and limited number COVID-19 test kits are just some of the challenges faced by health facilities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

But another problem looms for hospitals in rural America: a shortage of manpower.

“Respiratory therapists are very difficult to find,” said Gary Jordan, CEO of the Cherokee Regional Medical Center at Iowa. “Medical laboratory technologists. They are very difficult to find for rural communities. ”

The Cherokee Regional Medical Center is one of some 2,000 rural hospitals in the country, according to data from the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

Rural hospitals account for more than half of all hospitals in the United States, providing essential access to hospital, ambulatory and emergency medical services in rural communities.

What differentiates rural hospitals from urban establishments is generally the number of beds, the services offered and the proximity within a community.

On average, rural hospitals have 25 beds, which represents less than a third of the beds compared to the urban average of 76 beds. In addition, some rural hospitals do not have intensive care units and some are 35 miles from the nearest hospital.

“For rural communities, the population is older, sicker, has a higher percentage of chronic health care needs. I have just described the population most at risk for COVID-19,” said Alan Morgan , CEO of NRHA.

According to the NRHA, rural providers are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and their limited resources are stretched.

Blaine County, Idaho has more than 300 COVID-19 positive patients, but is just a small rural hospital with 25 beds for the community. Eagle County, Colorado has more than 300 positive cases, but its county hospital has only 56 beds.

Worse still, some rural hospitals cannot afford to keep their doors open.

CUOMO: THE ANTIBODY TEST MAY BE CRITICAL FOR THE RETURN TO NORMALCIA

NRHA data revealed that 47% of rural hospitals in the country were operating at a loss before COVID-19.

Rural hospitals are forced to suspend ambulatory services and elective procedures to meet the potential demand for the coronavirus.

“It really is an unusual circumstance where they are desperate for money now, but they have to keep their hospitals open to prepare for a wave to come,” Morgan told Fox News. “This is the worst possible situation for many of these rural hospitals.”

Congress recently approved a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package that would allocate $ 100 billion to health care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NRHA sent a letter to Congress asking that a part be reserved for rural hospitals for fear that funds will be exhausted before reaching rural communities.

“Rural providers care for 20% of the country’s population. Because they are proportionately older and have higher percentages of co-morbidities, rural Americans are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, “said the letter. “Without at least 20% of funds earmarked for rural areas, we believe that small providers, rural and isolated, may not be able to access the funds until they are exhausted by other institutions.”