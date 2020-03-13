Catholic churches ordered to close in Rome due to coronavirus

Catholic churches in Rome were ordered to close Thursday to help limit the spread of coronavirus who killed over 1,000 people across Italy.

According to Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar of Pope Francis for the city’s archdiocese, more than 900 historic churches in the city will remain closed until the ban on public gatherings in Italy expires.

“We live in a very serious health situation, each of us is asked to pay the utmost attention, because any carelessness in observing health measures could harm other people,” said De Donatis.

Masses had previously been canceled due to the deadly epidemic. The unprecedented decree now waives the obligation of Catholics in the archdiocese to attend Sunday mass for the next three weeks, according to Reuters.

The Vatican has already closed St. Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica while only allowing a small number of oratories of convents and monasteries to remain open.

Donatis added that “access to religious buildings of any kind open to the public is prohibited for all the faithful”, according to Crux Now.

The decision follows Wednesday evening’s decision by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to close almost all stores, except pharmacies and food markets, as part of Italy’s national closure involving the 60 million inhabitants of the country.

Pope Francis canceled his two public appearances this week and made his last Sunday blessing from inside the Vatican – instead of his balcony, according to the news organization.

He tested negative for coronavirus last week after falling ill with cough, chills, and other flu-like symptoms, Il Messaggero reported.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 189 in the past 24 hours, an increase of 23%, the country’s civil defense agency said on Thursday. 1,016 have died in the country today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 15,113.