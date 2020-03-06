CBC Sports promises gender-balanced coverage on all platforms

Olympic giant champion Jennifer Heil took part in the sport only with the cover of the Sports Illustrated at Edmonton’s gas station 28 years ago.

She was running around with her mother in the summer of 1992, and was caught by a photograph of seven-year-old Jackie Joiner Kelsey in the United States.

“Selled me,” Heil said on the issue of previewing the SI Olympics in Barcelona. “The woman on the cover is doing her sports and focusing on her face. She was the whole package. Her body and her fierce determination. Then I went to the Olympics I wanted to find a sport. “

Of the 52 issues published by Sports Illustrated that year, only four women were listed on the cover. But only Joiner Kelsey’s showed women actually playing sports. Nine-year-old Heil was enough to burn a dream.

Imagine how a young Canadian woman would see herself on a daily basis.

CBC Sports is exactly that. On the eve of International Women’s Day, the network promises gender-balanced sports coverage on all platforms.

Chris Wilson, Executive Director of the CBC, said: “We promise to provide viewers with the opportunity to see, read, meet, and listen to female sports heroes: sports and the Olympics.

In addition to the weekly broadcast of Road to the Olympics, Commitments are reflected through digital streams and online articles below. CBCSports.ca And social media content.

Wilson said this priority has become a decision-making tool for events that have already been acquired, which stories to pursue, and for future recruitment and professional development.

“This is really important,” said Heil, a freestyle ski analyst at CBC Olympics and a special adviser to viaSport BC.

“Small signals over a lifetime can have a big impact. This is not a small signal. As a girl, [on TV, on the web]Every day, or every week, it will be new normal. “

Gender gap in sports coverage

According to a 2016 report released by Canadian Women & Sport, an analysis of Canada’s leading national sports network in 2014 (both French and English) showed that men’s sports coverage far exceeded that of women’s coverage Was shown.

Of the approximately 35,000 hours of sports programming, only 4% featured women’s sports, and approximately 11% of coverage was for sports that covered both genders (for example, figure skating and equestrianism).

And that was the Olympic year.

Hept Three Jackie Joiner Kelsey launches Javelin during a 1992 US Athletics trial. Joiner Kelsey has won six Olympic medals, including three gold. (Don Emmert / AFP by Getty Images)

The same report suggests that girls’ participation in sports declines by 22% when they are in their teens. This means that during impressive puberty, a quarter of a soccer, hockey, or swim team quit.

Some of the contributing factors include peer influence, lack of social support, encouragement, funding, positive role models, and confidence.

It penetrates into adulthood. In fact, 84% of adult women do not participate in sports at all.

“One of the key factors for raising girls in sports is expression,” Heyl said. “Making them more visible will help us deal with it.”

This announcement follows the launch of CBC Sports’ I Commit digital campaign. This is a partnership between Canadian women and sports, an initiative that calls on viewers to increase girls’ support in sports by making their commitment to change and posting on social. Friends, colleagues, and organizations do the same.