CBC visits Toronto hospital to demonstrate fight against COVID-19

You’ve probably seen the videos on social media: exhausted doctors and nurses imploring the public to stay indoors, limit the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

But what does the interior of hospitals in Canada really look like right now? One, Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, opened to allow CBC News rare access to a day in the life of the hospital in the midst of a global pandemic.

Tonight, on CBC’s The National, Adrienne Arsenault takes you to emergency and intensive care to meet the sick and those trying to save them. ‘Inside the Fight Against COVID-19’ is broadcast Monday at 9 p.m. AND on CBC News Network, 10 p.m. ET on CBC Television.

The scene at the Toronto hospital was different from the chaotic scenes reported in some hospitals in countries such as the United States and Italy. Beneath the surface there was always fear.

“It is not calm, when we are going to do these procedures even we who are trained, our hearts are pounding”, explains Dr. Tasleem Nimjee, emergency doctor, about working with COVID-19 patients.

“What we don’t want is to have it so that you do it on a case-by-case basis, that’s when everyone is most at risk. That’s when you are more likely to infect you. “

Here is Nimjee, explaining the fears and challenges of working in the midst of the pandemic:

Dr. Tasleem Nimjee talks about tests, PPE and the risks of working with patients with COVID-19 3:41

Nimjee knows that over time people may forget why they isolate themselves at home. “When you’ve been at home for a long time and you’re not going to work and don’t do the things you normally do … you have no vision of what it’s like in the hospital and what is really happening, “she says.

Shortly thereafter, a suspected COVID-19 patient was admitted to hospital with fever and shortness of breath. Here’s how it happened: