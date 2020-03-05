CBP: Trump policy removes more immigrants than arrested

Staff Customs and Border Security (CBP) Have credit President TrumpSaid it has given law enforcement unprecedented support, dramatically reduced the number of migrants liberated in the United States and strengthened its crackdown capacity in the United States. Illegal immigration.

In the past five months, the number of removals has exceeded the number of arrests, and law enforcement has joined the crime in ongoing fights between drug traffickers and human smugglers at the border. During the immigration crisis in May 2019, government agencies released over 80,000 immigrants into the United States.

By January, the number had fallen to less than 2,000, which was due to medical emergencies and other “justifiable” issues, CBP leaders told foreigners to testify in court. Insisted on parole. The President has provided a variety of tools that allow immigration law enforcement agencies to decisively provide some consequences to illegal immigrants. This underscores the government’s message that illegal entry will not be overlooked.

“This is something I really want to emphasize, as a career law enforcement officer,” Mark Morgan, CBP Commissioner, told reporters Wednesday.

“Thanks to this president, I have more tools to work than I ever had. That’s true. The importance of Trump’s change could not be overstated “Secretary Robert Perez

LINDSEY GRAHAM leads senator group to White House for immigrants

In February, since the peak of the humanitarian and border security crisis of May 2019, we saw a 74% decrease in anxiety, which is generally an indicator of illegal crossing. February anxiety was slightly higher than January as a two-month increase. Typical of the season. But with the tools deployed by the Trump administration, the increase was much lower than usual, CBP said.

Instead of CBP increasing 31% in February last year, total enforcement actions in 2020 increased by only 1.3%. As a result, the total number of executions last month was 37,119, down 51.5% from February last year.

Demographics of illegal immigrants have seen substantial changes in the number of family units decreasing and the number of single adults increasing. For example, in February the number of families fell 14% from January-the number of families has fallen 92% since May, a trend that continued to be strong in 2019.

Morgan also blamed Congress’s omission on the matter and lamented court decisions that hindered the agency’s ability to block unauthorized immigration. “Unfortunately, we continue to fight unprecedented judicial action,” he said, noting the recent decision of the Ninth Circuit on the Immigration Protection Protocol (MPP).

NISTH CIRCUIT suspends orders that have blocked the “rest of Mexico” policy

The court previously voted to block the institution’s ability to detain immigrants in Mexico, but ultimately retained that decision.

“A judicial ruling based on policy differences not only complicates our work, but also further increases the pull factor for illegal immigrants,” Morgan said.

Morgan can easily adapt to reporters by changing the strategy adopted by transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) who seek to traffic drugs and smuggle immigrants to the United States through policies of governments such as the MPP. Said that it was. “It’s shifting,” Morgan said. Without the administration’s new tools, Morgan said government agencies saw a “dramatic increase” in February’s executive operations.

The increased flexibility of the MPP has allowed CBP to easily return immigrants and make arrangements with foreign governments. He said that when the TCO began recruiting immigrants from countries outside the scope of previous immigration laws, it was the key to addressing the TCO. Morgan argued that the TCO, which previously relied on family units, was competing for money after CBP’s enforcement activities.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

The border wall is over 130 miles and has forced TCO to the point of entry, where authorities said it was better suited to catch drug smugglers.

He expects the United States to have 450 miles of border wall by the end of 2020. “I keep saying that. The wall works. The wall provides effective sabotage and rejection,” Morgan said.