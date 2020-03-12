CBS News workers in New York sent home after 2 positive coronavirus tests

CBS News employees at its headquarters New York City were sent home Wednesday afternoon after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The company asked employees to work remotely for the rest of the week while the two affected Manhattan buildings are sanitized, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two employees infected with the virus work in separate buildings, which complicates the problem for the network, reported the Associated Press.

“CBS This Morning” will move to the network’s Washington studios for its Thursday and Friday shows, according to the AP.

“We have started planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures,” said Suzan Zirinsky, president of CBS News, in an email to employees, adding that the staff who had contact with affected employees should self-quarantine for 14 days, The New York Post reported.

“At this point, we expect the offices to be open on Monday,” added Zirinsky.

According to the New York Times, The Washington Post, WarnerMedia, and magazine editors Meredith Corp. and Condé Nast, other media companies have asked their employees to work temporarily from their home. The newspaper.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the United States and by Wednesday afternoon at least 38 have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.