CDC announces first employees positive for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday that one of their employees has contracted coronavirus.

The first to be tested positive for COVID-19 by the agency, the CDC said the individual is in good condition and isolated to prevent the spread of the infection to others. Although the headquarters of the CDC is in Atlanta, Georgia, it is unknown where the infected employee is.

“This person was not involved in the response to COVID-19, was not present at the CDC workplace since March 6 and was asymptomatic at the time,” the CDC said in a statement.

The agency said it will thoroughly clean up the office space where the employee worked, because the other employees in the same space are not at the office and are telecommuting.

The patient, who has not been in the office since March 6, started to show symptoms of the virus and decided not to return from work. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed the presence of the virus.

The CDC has “taken proactive measures to reduce the risk of infection among its staff” by encouraging sick employees to stay at home, increasing the frequency of cleaning at CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and trips staff, increasing the use of telework among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures, the agency said.

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 4,100 cases of coronavirus in the United States.