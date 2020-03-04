CDC planned to drop coronavirus evacuees into San Antonio Mall, officials claim

The Federal Health Authority has planned to unload passengers on a cruise ship at a shopping mall after a two-week release from quarantine at Texas Air Force Base. This is one of several reasons that the city of San Antonio has declared a public health emergency. New coronavirus, A city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The city filed a lawsuit on Monday to suspend the plan after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine despite a positive test at a laboratory. She visited Northstar Mall (the same as some of the people released from Lackland Air Force Base are being unloaded) before the mistake was discovered and urged her to close the mall for deep cleaning Was.

Knowing about plans from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Laura Mays, a spokeswoman for the city of San Antonio, said, “Some of the reasons the city wanted to suspend it to minimize threats to its communities. “

“I wanted to make sure things were being done in order and be as open to the public as possible,” said Maze.

A CDC spokesman did not comment on plans for the mall a few hours later on Tuesday and did not say where the patient was released over the weekend. She said that local, state, and federal agencies have helped coordinate the departure of Lackland.

“A number of factors were considered in deciding the best way to return refugees to the community as safely as possible,” CDC spokeswoman Carroll Williams said in an email.

Lindsey Khan, a spokesman for Brookfield Properties, which manages the North Star Mall, said Wednesday that the company was not informed of plans to disembark passengers and had no information on who was released over the weekend.

According to Mays, 122 passengers were released Tuesday and seven remained quarantined. Many passengers went to San Antonio International Airport by bus, where they were accompanied by ticket counters and security guards. Others living in Texas were accompanied by car rental counters.

A passenger in Houston, Terri Feil, said a CDC official told them in a Sunday conference call that a mall about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from the base was chosen to avoid the media.

Fail said only those who did not go to the airport will be dropped off at the mall. Fields showed a text message to the Associated Press saying that they were from the CDC indicating that they would be dropped off at the entrance by the Cheesecake Factory.

“My husband was asking,” Who made this decision? “, Fail said, adding that the couple’s son was picking up from Houston.

Feil and her husband David Feil were among at least four passengers released late Monday after CDC officials said they were free to go. Their son picked them up at midnight at the Lackland gate.

“We were jumping for joy,” said Terry Fail. “We did not intend to give one person the opportunity to change his mind.”

She said she was isolated from her family and other passengers since February, “like a nightmare that keeps awake every day.”

Earlier, San Antonio Mayor Ronni Lenberg said that only asymptomatic passengers would be released on Tuesday during the 14-day quarantine, but “ the plan … the passengers did not stay at a local hotel. , Go directly to the airport.

City officials said patients released on the weekend visited malls and airports before a return to quarantine after a positive test was found. According to Nirenberg, there are no known examples of this disease transmitting in the community.