CDC plans to relax guidelines on coronaviruses, allowing some Americans to return to work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to relax coronavirus as of Wednesday, allowing Americans who have been exposed to COVID-19 but who are asymptomatic to return to work.

These people should take their temperature twice a day for signs of fever and wear a face mask at work and in public to prevent the spread of the virus, someone familiar with the proposal was told The Associated Press. The person described the proposal on condition of anonymity because the project has not been finalized.

New CDC considerations signal the least hope of a return to normal in the United States, as the death toll has reached 13,929 and the country continues to face 404,352 cases of the virus.

Dr Anthony Fauci, The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases told Fox News’s America’s Newsroom on Wednesday that if the social distancing strategies implemented in late April succeeded in slowing the curve and spread of the coronavirus, the government could start peeling back up some of the restrictions in the coming weeks.

“If, in fact, we are successful, it makes sense to at least plan what a return to normal would look like,” Fauci told Fox News. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it right now, but it does mean we have to be ready to adapt to it.”

Even though “we are starting to see glimmers of hope,” the United States must “continue to push on mitigation strategies,” said Fauci, reiterating that tactics such as social distancing must continue because “it there is no doubt that it is having a positive impact on the dynamics of the epidemic. “

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus task force, said that while the death toll is staggering in the United States – and third in Italy and Spain with the highest number of deaths – “the deaths are usually a few weeks behind what drives the epidemic, namely the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations. “

Yet health officials, including Fauci, remain skeptical about reopening the country’s economy too soon, as recent studies suggest that some people infected with the virus have no symptoms, while others who have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and recovered may remain contagious.

Fauci told reporters at a media briefing on Sunday that between 25 and 50 percent of infected Americans have no symptoms of the virus.

“It’s an estimate. I don’t have scientific data yet to say, ”he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.