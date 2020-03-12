Celebrities Respond To Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus Positive Tom Hanks

The biggest stars of Hollywood gather around Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after actor “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” announced that the pair had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Hanks, 63, shared with the world the Australian couple’s diagnoses, where he said the couple would be isolated “as long as public health and safety requires.”

Several of their famous friends reacted to the news on social networks, urging Hanks and Wilson, also 63, to heal.

“Love yourself and get well soon and go home soon and @RitaWilson,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus replied to Hanks’ statement on Twitter.

NIKKI AND BRIE BELLA PREGNANT TWINS ARE BOTH TERRIFIED WITH CORONAVIRUS

“I wish you both a speedy recovery and send you lots of love,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.

Tim Allen reacted to the news with a cheerful joke and a nod to their respective characters from “Toy Story”.

AOC EXHORTS UNIVERSAL INCOME, “MEDICARE FOR ALL” IN THE FRAMEWORK OF CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“Woody, I should have made you wear my space suits! You and Rita are resting and recovering!” Ironisa Allen.

Former Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish Long tweeted, “Send you so much love and care.”

NBA STARS REACT AS CORONAVIRUS PUT SEASON ON HOLD: WHAT WE REALLY NEED TO CANCEL IS 2020

Actor Marlon Waynes sent positive vibes to the couple with a hilarious message to Hanks on Instagram.

“DAMN YOU TOM !!! You must always be the first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. This one was mine! recover soon brother. I love you immensely. Pray for you and my wife. Always my nizzle, “commented Wayans.

Reese Witherspoon also took the couple’s comments section, urging them to “Please be careful.”

NEW CORONAVIRUS APPEARS TO INCREASE AS SPREAD OF EPIDEMICS

Hanks first revealed that the couple had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night on their social media accounts.

“Hello, friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We felt a little tired, like we had colds and aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Light fevers too. To play things well , as is necessary in the world right now, we have been tested for coronavirus, and we have been found positive, “wrote the actor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement continued: “Well, now. What to do next? Official doctors have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated as long as public health and safety requires. “A day-to-day approach, right? We will keep the world informed and up to date. Take care of yourself! Hanx!”

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Hollywood, while major productions and festivals continue to be canceled or postponed. “Survivor” is the latest television program to address concerns, with an announcement from host and executive producer Jeff Probst that the production has been postponed until mid-May.