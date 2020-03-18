Census Bureau suspends field operations until April to “slow the spread” of coronavirus

The United States Census Bureau announced Wednesday that it will suspend all field operations, including completion of the door-to-door census, until April 1 in order to “slow the spread” of coronavirus.

The announcement comes just a week after the agency began collecting data from all American households. The Census Bureau encouraged the public to respond to the questionnaire using online methods.

Investigators are expected to start going door-to-door in May to collect household information from people who did not submit their responses by that time. But the office said after two weeks of halting operations, it would reassess the response on the ground while monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the office will start to make individual phone calls if necessary to collect data. To date, 11 million people have responded to the census.

The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats and constituency votes are allocated to each state based on its population. Census data will also help lawmakers determine how to allocate $ 1.5 trillion in federal spending.

“In the limited number of cases where an in-person visit is required, we work closely with public health authorities to ensure that each visit is made safely,” said the Census Bureau in a press release.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Chair of the Oversight and Reform Commission, said the changes to field operations “[do] does not affect your personal ability to respond, “and she encouraged citizens to do the census online.

“By responding now, you will ensure that the Census Bureau does not need to send an investigator to your door,” Maloney said in a statement. “The Oversight Committee closely monitors the suspension of field operations and other developments to ensure that the Census Bureau takes all necessary measures to ensure the safety of persons while carrying out a complete, fair and precise census . “