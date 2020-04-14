Charles Payne Says Coronavirus Relief Comes At “Lightning Speed” But Won’t Be Enough For Many Americans

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Fox Business host Charles Payne said on Tuesday that although coronavirus relief checks are issued at a relatively “lightning” speed, they will not be enough for many Americans.

“I think it’s a mixture of relief but also anxiety that for many people, they say it won’t be enough,” said Payne.Fox & Friends. “

Payne commended the Trump administration for sending relief checks at “lightning speed” from the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

“After the Great Recession started and the Obama administration sent relief checks, it took more than three months,” he said.

Americans are starting to receive the long-awaited stimulus check by direct deposit on Monday, as the Internal Revenue Service sent the first round of aid to citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior Treasury official.

As of Wednesday, the IRS is expected to have deposited between $ 50 and $ 60 million in checks, the official said.

The distributions are part of the $ 2.2 trillion CARES law enacted by President Trump in late March.

At the heart of the largest back-up plan in recent memory are checks of $ 1,200 for people earning less than $ 75,000 a year, $ 2,400 for couples who earn less than $ 150,000 and $ 500 for each child. Payments are staggered for people with higher incomes and gradually disappear for people who earn more than $ 99,000 or couples who earn more than $ 198,000.

Payne hailed the effort to quickly get relief checks for coronaviruses to American families, but warned that more help will be needed if the economy doesn’t normalize.

Payne went on to say, “Again, they are trading in Washington, DC … But that brings us back to the original conversation: when to open the economy intelligently so that people can live their lives and maintain their own prosperity.”

Megan Henney of Fox News contributed to this report.