Charlie Kirk responds to Trump’s criticism of economic closure: time to end “ America’s crisis ”

President Turning Point Charlie Kirk urged lawmakers on Sunday to reopen the US economy responsibly, weeks after the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close.

“We can’t wait until we find the perfect solution and then reopen America,” said Kirk “The next revolution.”

“Right now there is a crisis in America in addition to the virus, and it is the 17 million people who have applied for unemployment. It is families who are falling apart. It is the disruption of daily life “It was the national distress hotline that recorded an 891% increase in calls last week. It doubled the suicide rate in some states and counties,” said Kirk.

President Trump addressed the issue last Friday, calling the decision to reopen the economy “the biggest decision I have ever made”.

“I want to open it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters during Friday’s briefing with members of the White House task force. “This country was supposed to be open and dynamic and big.”

The president added that he would convene an “Open our country” working group on Tuesday, a group made up of doctors and business leaders.

As the country heads into some of its most difficult weeks, many of the president’s critics have disputed his focus on the economic impact of the pandemic – but Kirk rejected the idea that the question of when to end the pandemic economic shutdown was a “binary decision.

“What bothers me is that we’re stuck in this bigotry of binary choices. Either we reopen the US economy – ‘if you believe it, you only care about the money – or, you can keep it all locked up because you care about lives. ‘ You care about life if you care about both, “he said.

Trump insisted on saying on Friday that he would continue to listen to health experts, including Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx while considering when to soften federal directives. Health experts have warned that if the country too soon cancels the restrictions, case levels could again skyrocket, especially without widespread testing to determine who may be carrying the virus.

“This kind of” locking everything “is not sustainable much longer,” concluded Kirk. “I tell you, people are getting very anxious and looking for answers.”

Michael Ruiz and Samuel Chamberlain of Fox News contributed to this report.