Chicago baby dies after positive coronavirus test, governor says

Chicago boy dies on Saturday after testing positive COVID-19 – become the youngest Illinois die after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the child’s death at a press conference on Saturday. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death and to determine if the child suffered from any underlying health problems, the governor said.

“I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child,” the governor said on Saturday during his press conference. Chicago Tribune. “On hearing it, I admit that I was immediately shaken. It is appropriate for all of us to cry today. “

He continued: “It is particularly painful for the family of this very small child for the years stolen from this infant. We should cry. We must cry for a sense of normalcy that we left just a few weeks ago. “

The child, as well as a government employee, were among the 13 new deaths in Illinois announced at the press conference on Saturday. The baby’s name and exact age have not been released, although the governor said the baby was less than a year old.

“If you didn’t pay attention, it may be your wake up call,” said Illinois public health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike at the same press conference, urging people to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

Illinois, in the eighth most infected coronavirus state in the country, reported at least 3,498 confirmed cases Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. In total, at least 47 people died after contracting COVID-19.

“The overwhelming majority of Illinois residents do exactly what we asked them to do,” said Pritzker. “But it’s the others – the people who don’t obey the stay-at-home rule – who put everyone at risk. Frankly, it doesn’t take as many people to break the rules and put others at risk . “

The risk of death and serious illness from COVID-19 is higher for the elderly and people with other health conditions. In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

Children make up a small fraction of the world’s coronavirus cases. A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by Chinese researchers earlier this month reported the death of a 10-month-old child with COVID-19. The child had bowel obstruction and organ failure and died four weeks after being hospitalized.

Separate research published in the journal Pediatrics traced 2,100 infected children in China and noted a death, a 14-year-old adolescent. The study found that less than 6% of the children were critically ill, according to the Associated Press.

