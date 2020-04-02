Chief Medical Officers of Health lead Canada through COVID-19 crisis – many of them women

They are there day after day on Canadian televisions and smartphones – the chief medical officers of health are tirelessly informing the country about the COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done to fight it.

Many of them are women who were unknown to most Canadians before the pandemic, but who are becoming household names, gaining respect and even fan clubs along the way.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, leads the charge not only for “flattening the curve” but for “the floor”. She provides the daily briefings to the media, and she is the one in the government’s awareness campaign, not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.

Several provinces have women who direct their responses: Dr. Bonnie Henry in British Columbia, Dr. Deena Hinshaw in Alberta, Dr. Jennifer Russell in New Brunswick, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald in Newfoundland and Labrador, Dr. Heather Morrison in Prince Edward Island, Dr. Kami Kandola in the Northwest Territories and Dr. Barbara Yaffe in Ontario.

At a more local level, Ottawa has Dr. Vera Etches, Toronto has Dr. Eileen from Villa and Vancouver has Dr. Patricia Daly.

Women who work in medicine say these chief medical officers are points of pride and inspiration for their field.

“They all present themselves as staunch defenders of public health, but they combine it with calm, expert and compassionate dispositions and this increases their ability to influence change,” said Dr. Clover Hemans, president of the Federation of Women. physicians of Canada.

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, on the left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have left Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Theresa Tam in the center to speak directly to Canadians about the nature of the coronavirus outbreak. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Hemans, a family doctor who currently works in a COVID-19 assessment clinic, said it is unfortunate that it took a public health crisis to show these women that they can shine. But she said their skills were fully exposed.

“They represent something that other women can now aspire to, and young girls for that matter. I love it.”

Some people “worship” them

Dr. Sandra Landolt, chair of a grassroots group called Canadian Women in Medicine, agreed that these military physicians are role models and said that she and her colleagues “felt proud” to share a profession with them. “They are truly inspiring.”

She is also pleased that Canadians take note of their role and express their gratitude.

“People are almost starting to worship them. They feel comfortable, they feel they can trust these women,” said Landolt. “There is something really cool about these women who become icons.”

Sarah Elder-Chamanara owns a Calgary-based clothing company called Madame Premier, who teamed up with artist Mandy Stobo, who created portraits of Tam, Hinshaw, Henry and Villa on t-shirts. (Profits will go to food banks and charities.)

These portraits, from left to right, of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Dr. Theresa Tam, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Eileen de Villa by artist Mandy Stobo are featured on T-shirts. (Submitted by Sara Elders-Chamanara)

The first batch of 400 quickly sold online. Then 800 more were sold.

Elder-Chamanara said that while Canadians seem to be rallying the wider medical community, it is important that so many women guide the country through this pandemic.

“I think we are so used to seeing men in these roles. There has never been a time like this, there has never been an experience like this and we have never had a such incredible women at the forefront of something like this, “she said.

“She is so calm”

Admiration for art is also on display in Vancouver, where murals of Tam and Henry were painted in a closed store.

Others express their appreciation for doctors online, especially on Twitter. There is a “Dr. Bonnie Henry Fan Club” account with over 8,000 subscribers, and someone has opened an anonymous account to pay homage to Villa’s iconic fashion accessory – scarves.

BEFORE CHRIST. Surgeon General Dr. Bonnie Henry has won praise and immense respect for his measured but humane response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

Not all reviews online are good for doctors. For example, some Canadians have questioned their decisions and found their messages confused, particularly about the use of face masks.

Others, however, congratulate them and their communication styles.

“She’s so calm. She makes me feel safe when I listen to her,” said one person about Hinshaw. Another called it “an Alberta treasure”.

Henry a “brilliant communicator”

Henry, who worked in Toronto during the SARS crisis and also battled Ebola, H1N1 and polio, was praised for his calm, honesty and humanity.

Following an outbreak in a long-term care home in]In British Columbia, tears fell in Henry’s eyes during a press conference when he spoke about the risk of COVID-19 for the elderly. People responded gratefully that she was compassionate.

“Bonnie is a great communicator,” said British Columbia seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie. Mackenzie pointed out that Henry’s attitude is low-key, but it is not child’s play. “I admire him more and more all the time.”

Mackenzie also pointed out how elected officials often approach these medical experts and let them communicate directly with Canadians.

One of these politicians, Toronto Mayor John Tory, said in an interview that these top female doctors have helped Canadians understand the pandemic.

“They speak in a way that is obviously informed, articulate, simple,” he said. “I think that’s what people are looking for, people they can trust.”

WATCH | Dr. Eileen de Villa talks to the public about COVID-19’s prospects for Toronto

According to Dr. Eileen de Villa, COVID-19 cases have increased by 500% in Toronto in recent weeks. 1:35

Tory described de Villa, the best doctor in his city, as intelligent, fair and collegial, but added that “she is the first iron hand in the velvet glove”.

“When it comes to defending the public interest, defending public health … it does it, and it does it as firmly as anyone I have ever seen.”