Childbirth during the coronavirus pandemic: tips for staying calm

Although research is underway on the effects new coronavirus may have on pregnant women and unborn children, the anxiety of childbirth in the middle of a pandemic is high in many mothers. Recently, hospitals have decided to ban or limit spouses and partners accompanying pregnant women in the labor and delivery rooms in order to reduce the risk of possible transmission in the establishment.

Although this decision resulted in an online viral petition to officials in New York, where tests have so far confirmed more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases, doctors say patients should be reassured by the measures taken. by their hospitals to keep them safe.

Kecia Gaither, MD, MPH, FACOG, Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals / LINCOLN, said pregnant women should discuss the situation with their doctor beforehand so they know what to expect before to get to the hospital.

Gaither said pregnant women with possible symptoms of coronavirus should also be prepared to be placed in an isolation area for assessment.

“If you are positive for COVID-19, you will be placed in an isolation room, and once the baby is born, he will be isolated and tested for COVID-19,” said Gaither. “Your obstetrician / pediatrician will guide you further on the details, pending your clinical situation.”

Gaither said it is important at this time to be prepared and flexible when it comes to birth plans and hospital stays and to be ready to bring your baby home without any visitors. Online tools such as patient portals and support groups can help ease the burden of becoming a new mom in such a changing situation.

“It is essential to contact family and friends via social media and video chat,” she said, adding that if you experience signs of depression, you should contact your health care provider to get help. additional help and advice.

In the meantime, all pregnant women should seek to boost their immune systems and follow the advice given by public health officials to avoid crowds and sick people, Gaither said. She also advised pregnant women to have their vitamin D levels tested.

“Getting vitamin D is especially important now, because everyone stays indoors with COVID-19 and potentially does not receive sunlight,” she said. “Research shows that the risk of preterm birth decreases by 60 percent when pregnant women have serum vitamin D levels of 40 ng / ml or more.”

Pregnant women should also focus on staying calm during this time and following antenatal care visits.

“Know that your medical facility does everything to keep you and your baby safe,” said Gaither. “The quality of care is still very much alive. Your doctor is advised to review the birth plans and assess what is and is not feasible during this COVID-19 period. “