China acquits late doctor berated for warning of coronavirus

China exonerated a doctor from Wuhan this week who was officially reprimanded for giving warnings coronavirus late December and died a few months later.

The Chinese Communist Party addressed rare “solemn apologies” to the family of Dr. Li Wenliang more than a month after his death from the virus, and said that the Wuhan police force had revoked his reprimand, which included a threat of death. ‘arrest.

The government added that two police officers had been sentenced to “disciplinary sanctions” for the initial handling of the case.

Who was Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who warned against coronavirus?

Li was a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who was reprimanded by the Chinese government after explaining to medical school graduates in a private online conversation the similarities of the new virus to the SARS.

He was then reportedly summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was allegedly forced to sign a letter indicating that he had made false comments about the virus.

Li died in Wuhan Central Hospital – where he treated patients and possibly contracted the virus – in February.

A week after his death, Li’s mother Lu Shuyun asked the police to explain his treatment. “We will not give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” she said at the time in an online video.

His death rekindled anger at alleged Communist Party lies and the suppression of information in the country, including on epidemics, industrial accidents, natural disasters and financial fraud, while punishing whistleblowers and independent journalists.

The coronavirus quickly spread to Wuhan, causing overwhelmed hospitals and widespread closures in the region in January until it spread throughout the country and eventually worldwide, with nearly 250,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths on Friday.

Wuhan saw her second day on Friday with no new cases.

China has relaxed travel restrictions to Hubei, the province surrounding Wuhan, although its provincial border remains closed and Wuhan itself remains under control. Officials say they will not lift the quarantine until Wuhan has spent 14 consecutive days with no new cases.

The party often reacts to crises by allowing the public to express themselves temporarily, then uses its control of the media and the Internet to stifle criticism. Persistent critics can be jailed on vague charges of spreading rumors or causing unrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.