China allows Michael Kovrig to call sick father

The Chinese Embassy in Canada says Michael Kovrig has been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father, who is very ill.

The embassy said in a statement that it allowed it for humanitarian reasons.

The embassy said it had also provided better food for Kovrig and his fellow Canadian detainee Michael Spavor to boost their immunity following the COVID-19 epidemic.

Kovrig, a diplomat on leave who worked with the International Crisis Group, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, have been imprisoned in China since December 2018 in what is widely regarded as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of the high-tech scion Chinese Meng Wanzhou nine days earlier. .

The Chinese statement on Friday also maintains the hard line adopted by Beijing since the events of December 2018, which plunged Sino-Canadian relations to a new low.

He said that Kovrig and Spavor are “suspected” of endangering China’s national security and that their cases are being dealt with legally, while the Canadian government “cannot explain which law of Canada Ms. Meng Wanzhou has violated”.

The Canadian government maintains that the “two Michaels” are being arbitrarily detained.

Meng was arrested by the RCMP on a request for extradition from the United States.

Meng is on bail and lives in a luxury home in Vancouver because his extradition hearing is still before a British Columbia court.