China attempts to shape coronavirus storytelling through viral messages

China bought ads on American social media sites and adopted online tactics that recall Russian disinformation campaigns in an apparent attempt to shape the international history of coronavirus answer, according to researchers analyzing the activity.

Efforts include buying ads on Facebook Inc. promoting English-language cabinets from Chinese state media, as well as publications there and on Twitter The platform of Inc. which, in some cases, disparages American efforts to fight the global pandemic, according to the researchers.

From mid-February to early March, social media sites linked to Chinese state media published more than 3,300 times a day, triple the normal rate, according to Somerville-based cybersecurity consulting firm Recorded Future, in Massachusetts. These outlets were mainly active on Facebook and Twitter, research showed.

Chinese tweets, researchers say, discuss Russian tactics that involved disseminate messages likely to cause doubt and stir up anger on the basic facts and sometimes promote fictitious allegations. Russia has also relied heavily on state media to spread its message online.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, and Russia denied spreading the misinformation.

Chinese advertising spending is accelerating a broader effort on social media – which took a boost at the Hong Kong protests last year – to forge an opinion on China in the English-speaking world, according to researchers.

China has bought more than 200 political ads on Facebook since the end of 2018, but more than a third have been bought in the past two months, said Vanessa Molter, researcher at Stanford Internet Observatory, a cyber-political institute . Most of the recent announcements have been aimed at shaping the global perception of China’s management of the coronavirus epidemic, she said.

