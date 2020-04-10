China calls Taiwan’s critics “venomous” at WHO

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

China weighed in on the public feud between the World Health Organization and Taiwan Thursday and accused Taipei of attacking the health organization “with venom” and using the coronavirus to try to gain independence, according to a report.

Reuters reported that the comments from the Chinese office of Taiwan affairs were in response to allegations by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who linked the Taiwanese foreign ministry to a month-long campaign against him and said that since the emergence of the new coronavirus, had been personally attacked because of death threats to racist abuse.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Reuterssaid in a statement that if Tedros went to Taiwan and saw “the efforts to fight COVID-19 for himself”, he would be able to see that the people of Taiwan are the real victims of unfair treatment ” .

Tensions between Taiwan and China increased after the virus epidemic because, in part, Taiwan says Beijing worked behind the scenes to keep Taipei out of the world.

China has accused the Progressive Democratic Party of Taipei of “unscrupulous use of the virus to gain independence, venomously attacked WHO and its officials, accomplice of the Green Internet army to disseminate racist remarks without reason “, according to Reuters.

President Trump also expressed frustration with the organization. He accused the United Nations agency of being “very China-centric” and said the agency “really blew it up” in its initial response to the pandemic – including what it considered to be the agency’s criticism of its ban on foreigners from China.

Trump said on Tuesday in a press briefing in the White House: “We will suspend the money sent to the WHO”.

Tedros has warned world leaders not to politicize the pandemic.

“If you don’t want additional body bags, you refrain from politicizing them – please quarantine the politicization of COVID,” he said.

