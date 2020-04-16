the State Department is concerned China can carry small nuclear Secret tests, possibly violating an international agreement banning such tests, Fox News confirmed on Wednesday.

A new State Department report on respect for arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, obtained Wall Street newspaper Earlier on Wednesday, found that China could flout international law by carrying out tests in the country’s northwest region, using low explosive power.

The report did not prove any wrongdoing on the part of the Chinese, but still raised red flags.

“Some compliance issues are raised and some findings of violations are made,” said the report.

Officials have written that China has maintained a “high level of activity” at its Lop Nur site in 2019 and that it may seek to exploit it year-round in the future.

He also mentioned China’s use of explosives containment chambers, extensive site evacuations and the lack of transparency on nuclear tests as grounds for suspicion.

The report goes on to cite other concerns about China’s possible violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) by engaging in “biological activities with potential dual application”.

The U.S. government has also been unable to determine whether China has ended its biological warfare program, or to confirm whether Beijing still has access to such weapons, due to its lack of openness and transparency.

China is increasingly under surveillance for its management of the new epidemic of coronavirus (COVID-19). There is growing confidence that COVID-19 is likely to come from a Wuhan laboratory not as a biological weapon, but as part of China’s efforts to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses were equal to or better than US capabilities, multiple sources who have been informed of government actions and have seen relevant documents disclosed to Fox News.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Chinese government not to share the whole story with the rest of the world.

“We know this virus is from Wuhan, China,” said Pompeo. “The story“.” We know there is the Wuhan Institute of Virology a few kilometers from where the wet market was. There is still much to learn. The US government is working diligently to understand this. “

