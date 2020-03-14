China reframes coronavirus story, praises Xi’s achievements despite body build-up

Even as Coronavirus Victims Accumulated ChinaPresident Xi Jinping spent the week trying to change the story – even on tour in Wuhan, the epidemic’s zero point.

His victory lap was intended to send a strong message to the rest of the world that China, the Communist Party and its people had overcome a global pandemic, he once called “devil”.

the tailor-made TV tour has been broadcast around the world and designed to show that an apparently successful China is making its way through a monster health crisis led by Xi at a time when international efforts to contain the virus have not met expectations.

Minxin Pei, a professor of Chinese politics at Claremont McKenna College in California, believes that Xi has world leaders exactly where he wants them.

JETBLUE PASSENGER WHO FLYED WHILE INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN PROHIBITED FOR LIFE

“Now things are improving and he wants to show that his leadership has been successful,” said Pei. The Washington Post. “The message is that we should see the response from the West as clumsy and incompetent.”

In an effort to rename its slow response to the coronavirus, Chinese authorities have hammered U.S. management over the matter, even claiming that the virus, which has been scientifically traced in Wuhan, was planted by a member of the U.S. service in China.

Nearly 81,000 people in China, the most populous country in the world, have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with more than 3,100 deaths. Of these, approximately 61,000 have recovered from COVID-19, which causes symptoms similar to those of the flu, such as fever and cough. In the elderly and people who already have health problems, the virus hits harder, causing serious illnesses such as pneumonia. Although most recover in about 14 days, for those in the high-risk category, improvement could take up to six weeks.

A global gathering on Friday morning showed a 6% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, Cuba, Guyana, Turkey, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Côte d’Ivoire seeing the disease on their shores for the first time.

In the United States, the number of cases has exceeded 2000.

According to Chinese National Health Commission, Mainland China only reported five new cases on Friday – the second day in a row, there were fewer than 10 new cases, with no locally transmitted infection reported in the rest of the country.

Mainland China had only 11 new confirmed cases on Friday, according to Reuters. This figure was up from 8 cases a day earlier, but only four of those cases, all in the epicenter of the Hubei province virus, were transmitted locally, according to data released Saturday. The rest came from international travelers.

The low numbers gave Xi a global platform and a powerful pen to rewrite history.

Xinhua News Agencywidely regarded as the state spokesman for Xi and the Community Party, published a complimentary article after another on Xi’s personal efforts to fight the global pandemic, which included his front-line visit with medical workers and its offers to help other countries. One of Xinhau’s articles boasted that Xi’s dedication to fighting COVID-19 was proof that he had a “pure heart like that of a newborn baby, who always puts people first “.

Then came the “gratitude education” campaign launched by officials in Wuhan that ordered residents to thank Xi for his hard work and leadership as COVID-19 crossed the country. Although there was an initial reaction to Xi’s online love feast, these voices were quickly suppressed by government censors.

THE PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL, BOLSONARO, TESTS A POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRS AND ADDITIONAL TESTS ARE CARRIED OUT

As China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi has tackled an economic crisis, trade tensions with the United States, and large-scale protests in Hong Kong. Now he is hailed as a hero in some parts of the world, ready to help everyone save the pandemic.

China has pledged $ 20 million to help the World Health Organization (WHO) improve public health systems in poor countries, according to a letter obtained by Foreign Policy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter “seemed calculated to refute growing criticism from the United States and elsewhere on its initial management of the epidemic that allowed the disease to spread so quickly”, Foreign policy wrote.

Written by China’s ambassador to the United States, Zhang Jun, the letter to UN member states portrays Xi as someone who can lead the international community in its fight against COVID-19.

“We are ready to strengthen solidarity with the rest of the international community to jointly fight the epidemic.”