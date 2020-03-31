China shuts down sporting events over fears over coronavirus as basketball players set to return: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

China reportedly issued an order restricting the resumption of team sports just Tuesday weeks after the Chinese Basketball Association sent a note announcing its intention to resume play in early April.

The General Administration of Sport issued the new order following the coronavirus pandemic when professional basketball was to return, according to ESPN reported. The motivation behind the ban appears to be motivated by the fear that COVID-19 will spread through those who carry the disease without symptoms.

The restrictions come just weeks after the CBA issued a memo that the season would resume on April 2, as at the time, the spread of the virus appeared to be improving in the country.

The note of March 11, obtained by ESPN, said players would be “asked” to respect the April 2 start date, although it would not be immediately clear what would happen to those who refused.

Among these athletes, 40 Americans were under contract with the 20 teams in the league, including former NBA players Jeremy Lin, Ty Lawson and Lance Stephenson.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, where it quickly spread to the mainland, infecting more than 82,000 people. It has since spread to the United States, where more than 164,000 cases and 1,370 deaths have been reported.

The Chinese government has not given a timetable as to when it plans to lift the new restriction, although the teams have reportedly contacted the players in hopes that the season will resume soon.