China suspended warning of likely coronavirus pandemic for nearly a week, PA survey finds

Within six days of the summit Chinese officials secretly determined that they were likely facing a new pandemic coronavirus, the city of Wuhan, at the epicenter of the disease, held a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions started traveling through for the Lunar New Year celebrations.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day of January 20. But at that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by the Associated Press and expert estimates based on retrospective data on infections.

This delay, from January 14 to January 20, was neither the first mistake made by the Chinese authorities at all levels in the fight against the epidemic, nor the longest lag, as governments around the world are dragging their feet. for weeks, even months, to fight the virus.

But the delay in the first country to tackle the new coronavirus came at a critical time – the start of the epidemic. China’s attempt to distinguish between alerting the public and avoiding panic has paved the way for a pandemic that has infected nearly 2 million people and killed more than 126,000 people.

“It’s great,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California in Los Angeles. “If they had intervened six days earlier, there would have been far fewer patients and the medical facilities would have been sufficient. We could have avoided the collapse of the Wuhan medical system. “

Other experts noted that the Chinese government may have been waiting to warn the public to ward off hysteria and that it had acted quickly in private during this time.

But the six-day delay imposed by Chinese leaders in Beijing exceeded nearly two weeks during which the National Center for Disease Control did not register any cases from local authorities, confirm internal bulletins obtained by the PA . Yet during this period, from January 5 to 17, hundreds of patients presented to hospitals – not just in Wuhan, but across the country.

It is unclear whether it was local officials who did not report the cases or national officials who were unable to register them. It is also unclear what officials knew at the time in Wuhan, which only reopened last week with restrictions after it was quarantined.

But what is clear, experts say, is that China’s rigid information controls, bureaucratic hurdles and reluctance to send bad news through the chain of command have stifled early warnings. Eight Doctors Punished For “Rumor” broadcast on national television on January 2, was cold in city hospitals.

“The doctors in Wuhan were scared,” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago. “It was really bullying for a whole profession.”

Without these internal reports, it took the first case outside of China, in Thailand, on January 13, to incite the leaders of Beijing to recognize the possible pandemic which awaited them. It was only then that they launched a national plan to find cases – distributing CDC-sanctioned test kits, relaxing the criteria for confirming cases, and ordering health officials to screen patients, all without informing the public.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied suppressing information in the early days, saying it immediately reported the outbreak to the World Health Organization.

“The allegations of cover-up or lack of transparency in China are baseless,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Thursday.

The documents show that the head of the National Health Commission of China, Ma Xiaowei, presented a grim assessment of the situation on January 14 in a confidential teleconference with provincial health officials. A note indicates that the teleconference was held to transmit instructions on the coronavirus from President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, but does not specify what those instructions were.

“The epidemic situation is still serious and complex, the most serious challenge since SARS in 2003, and is likely to turn into a major public health event,” the note said in its note.

The National Health Commission is the country’s leading medical agency. In a faxed statement, the Commission said it had arranged the teleconference because of the case reported in Thailand and the possibility of the virus spreading during the New Year’s trip. He added that China had published information on the ‘epidemic’ in an open, transparent, accountable and timely manner ‘, in accordance with’ important instructions’ repeatedly issued by President Xi.

The documents come from an anonymous source in the medical field who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals. The PA confirmed the content with two other public health sources familiar with the teleconference. Part of the content of the memo also appeared in a public notice about the teleconference, stripped of key details and released in February.

In a section titled “Sober Understanding of the Situation”, the memo stated that “the clustered cases suggest that human-to-human transmission is possible.” He highlighted the case of Thailand, saying the situation had “changed significantly” due to the possible spread of the virus abroad.

“With the coming of the Spring Festival, many people will travel and the risk of transmission and spread is high,” continues the memo. “All communities must prepare for and respond to a pandemic.”

In the memo, Ma demanded that officials unite around Xi and said political considerations and social stability were key priorities during the long period leading up to the two largest Chinese political meetings of the year in March. Although the documents do not explain why the Chinese leaders waited six days to voice their concerns, the meetings may be one of the reasons.

“The imperatives of social stability, so as not to rock the boat before these important Party congresses, are strong enough,” said Daniel Mattingly, a Chinese political specialist at Yale. “I guess they wanted to let him play a little bit more and see what happened.”

In response to the teleconference, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention launched the highest level internal emergency response, Level 1, on January 15. data, do field surveys and supervise laboratories, an internal CDC opinion shows. The memo ordered Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, to start temperature checks at airports, bus and train stations, and to cut down on large public gatherings.

The National Health Commission also distributed a 63-page set of instructions to provincial health officials, obtained by the PA. The instructions ordered health officials across the country to identify suspected cases, hospitals to open fever clinics, and doctors and nurses to wear protective equipment. They were marked “internal” – “not to be posted on the Internet”, “not to be made public”.

In public, however, officials continued to play down the threat, highlighting the 41 public cases at the time.

“We have reached the latest agreement that the risk of lasting human-to-human transmission is low,” said Li Qun, head of the Chinese CDC emergency center, said on Chinese state television on January 15. It was the same day that Li was appointed leader of a group preparing emergency plans for the level one response, says a CDC advisory.

On January 20, President Xi released his first public comments on the virus, stating that the epidemic “must be taken seriously” and that all possible measures must be taken. A leading Chinese epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, announced for the first time that the virus was transmissible from person to person on national television.

If the public had been warned a week earlier to take measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask and travel restrictions, cases could have been reduced by almost two-thirds, a paper found later. An earlier warning could have saved lives, said Los Angeles doctor Zhang.

However, other health experts have said that the government has taken decisive action in private given the information available to them.

“They may not have said the right thing, but they were doing the right thing,” said Ray Yip, retired founding chief of the US Centers for Disease Control office in China. “On the 20th, they sounded the alarm for the whole country, which is not an unreasonable delay.”

If health officials raise the alarm early, it can damage their credibility – “like crying a wolf” – and cripple their ability to mobilize the public, said Benjamin Cowley, epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

Delay May Support President’s Accusations Asset that the secrecy of the Chinese government has withheld the world’s response to the virus. However, even the public announcement on January 20 left the United States nearly two months to prepare for the pandemic.

During these months, Trump has ignored warnings from his own staff and dismissed the disease as a concern, while the government failed to strengthen medical supplies and deployed defective test kits. World leaders have turned a blind eye to the epidemic, along with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a strategy of “collective immunity” – before getting sick himself. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro laughed at what he called “a little cold”.

The first story of the pandemic in China shows missed opportunities at each stage, documents and interviews with AP reveal. Under Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader for decades, increased political repression has made officials more hesitant to report cases without a clear green light from the top.

“It really raised the stakes for public servants, which made them reluctant to get out of the line,” said Mattingly, the Yale professor. “It has been more difficult for people at the local level to report bad information.”

Doctors and nurses in Wuhan told Chinese media there were many signs that coronavirus could be transmitted between people as early as the end of December. Patients who had never been to the suspected source of the virus, the Huanan Seafood Market, were infected. The medical workers started to get sick.

However, the authorities hindered medical personnel who attempted to report such cases. They set strict criteria to confirm cases, where patients not only had to be positive, but samples had to be sent to Beijing and sequenced. They asked staff to introduce themselves to supervisors before sending higher information, Chinese media reports show. And they punished the doctors for warning of the illness.

Therefore, no new cases were reported for almost two weeks from January 5, even as officials gathered in Wuhan for the two largest political meetings of the year in Hubei Province, Chinese internal CDC news reports confirm.

During this period, teams of experts sent to Wuhan by Beijing said they had found no obvious signs of danger and human-to-human transmission.

“China has many years of disease control; there is absolutely no chance that it will spread widely due to Spring Festival trips, “said head of the first team of experts, Xu Jianguo, told Takungpao, a Hong Kong newspaper, January 6th. He added that there was “no evidence of human-to-human transmission” and that the threat from the virus was low.

The second team of experts, dispatched on January 8, also did not discover any obvious signs of human-to-human transmission. However, during their stay, more than half a dozen doctors and nurses had already fallen ill with the virus, a CDC retrospective study of China published in the New England Journal of Medicine would show this later.

Teams searched for patients with severe pneumonia, missing those with milder symptoms. They also limited the search to those who had visited the seafood market – which in retrospect was a mistake, said Cowling, the Hong Kong epidemiologist, who traveled to Beijing to examine the cases in late January.

In the weeks following the severity of the epidemic, some experts accused Wuhan officials of intentionally hiding cases.

“I have always suspected that it is transmissible from person to person,” said Wang Guangfa, head of the second team of experts, in a March 15 article on Weibo, China’s social media platform. . He fell ill with the virus soon after returning to Beijing on January 16.

Wuhan mayor at the time, Zhou Xianwang, blamed national regulations for secrecy.

“As a local government official, I could not release information until I was cleared,” Zhou told state media in late January. “Many people did not understand this.”

As a result, senior Chinese officials appear to have been left in the dark.

“The CDC acted slowly, assuming everything was fine,” said a public health expert, who declined to be appointed for fear of reprisals. “If we had started doing something a week or two earlier, things could have been so different.”

It wasn’t just Wuhan. In Shenzhen, southern China, hundreds of kilometers away, a team led by microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung used their own test kits to confirm that six members of a family of seven had the virus. January 12. In an interview with Caixin, a respected Chinese finance magazine, Yuen said it had informed CDC branches “of all levels”, including Beijing. But the CDC’s internal numbers did not reflect Yuen’s report, the bulletins show.

When the Thai case was reported, health officials finally developed an internal plan to identify, isolate, test and systematically treat all cases of the new coronavirus nationwide.

The number of Wuhan cases began to rise immediately – four on January 17, then 17 the next day and 136 the next day. Across the country, dozens of cases have started to surface, in some cases in patients who had been infected earlier but had not yet been tested. In Zhejiang, for example, a man hospitalized on January 4 was not isolated until January 17 and confirmed positive on January 21. In Shenzhen, patients discovered by Yuen on January 12 were finally registered as confirmed cases on January 19.

The elite hospital of the Beijing Union Medical College held an emergency meeting on January 18, asking staff to adopt strict isolation – always before Xi’s public warning. A health expert told AP that on January 19, she visited a hospital built after the SARS epidemic, where medical workers furiously prepared an entire building with hundreds of beds for patients with pneumonia.

“Everyone in the country in the area of ​​infectious disease knew something was going on,” she said, refusing to be appointed to avoid disrupting sensitive government consultations. “They were anticipating it.”