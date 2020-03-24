China to lift lockdown in most of Hubei province hit by coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

After registering almost no new cases in more than a week, China said Tuesday it would end the two-month lockout in most Hubei Province from midnight.

Those with good health will be allowed to leave, said the provincial government. Wuhan City, where the epidemic began in late December, will remain closed until April 8.

China banned people from leaving or entering Wuhan from Jan. 23 in a midnight surprise announcement and extended it to most of the province in the following days.

Rail service and flights were canceled and checkpoints were installed on the roads of the central province.

The drastic measures came when a new coronavirus started spreading to the rest of China and abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays, when many Chinese are traveling.

The virus raged for weeks in Wuhan, the provincial capital and surrounding cities. Hospitals overflowed and temporary hospitals were hastily created to try to isolate the growing number of infected patients.

Chinese health officials said last week that Wuhan and Hubei had not reported any new cases but had recorded eight other deaths in the same region.

Louis Casiano and Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report