China’s telecommunications “reliability” questioned, FCC commissioner Shannon Bream said

Chinathe reliability of the company, as it applies to telecommunications involving the United States, is in question, said a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission on Friday evening.

Brendan Carr, formerly FCC General Counsel, shared his comments during an appearance on “Fox News @ Night” with Shannon Bream.

Carr was commenting on this week’s report that the United States Department of Justice urged the FCC to withdraw and terminate the license for China Telecom’s US unit to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.

“The fundamental question for us at the FCC is, does this company [China Telecom] will be subjected to the exploitation and control of the communist regime in China? “Carr told Bream.” And if anything, we have seen in the past two weeks with this coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Communist regime is ready to take any action to advance their geopolitical agenda.

“They disappear their own doctors [and] citizen journalists to hide the truth, ”added Carr. “So I think there is a fundamental problem right now with our relationship with China in terms of reliability. I think it affects our work at the FCC, on the vulnerabilities of our network, when companies owned and controlled through China connect to this network. “

The US unit, China Telecom (Americas) Corp., is considered vulnerable to the influence, operation and control of the Chinese government, ZDNet reported.

“This is a matter of national security and public safety,” said Attorney General William Barr this week in a statement. “This is why the federal government must be vigilant and ensure that a foreign adversary cannot undermine the networks on which our country depends.”

The Justice Department claims that China Telecom has provided inaccurate statements to the United States authorities regarding the storage location of its recordings in the United States, raising concerns about who has access to the information, the report says.

In addition, the Justice Department says that China Telecom’s operations provide opportunities for the Chinese government to carry out malicious cyber activities such as economic espionage and the disruption and hijacking of US communications.

The recommendation that the Department of Justice make the request to the FCC came from a new committee appointed by President Trump called the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the US Telecommunications Sector, known informally as Team Telecom.

China Telecom (Americas) reacted to the Justice Ministry’s allegations, claiming to have “unequivocally” denied any wrongdoing.

“The company has always been extremely cooperative and transparent with regulators,” Ge Yu, director of corporate communications for China Telecom (Americas), told ZDNet. “In many cases, we have gone above and beyond to demonstrate how our business operates and serves our customers by following the highest international standards. We look forward to sharing additional details to support our position and address any concerns. “