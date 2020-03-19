‘Chinese’ crashed into ‘coronavirus’ in Trump notes, photo shows

A photo of President TrumpThursday notes coronavirus the working group briefing shows “Corona” crossed out and replaced by “Chinese“, a label he continues to use despite criticism that he encourages anti-Asian sentiment.

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford tweeted a photo of the notes, which said “Chinese virus” instead of the widely used coronavirus to describe COVID-19.

“We see closely the notes from President @realDonaldTrump where he crossed out” Corona “and replaced it with the” Chinese “virus as he speaks with his coronavirus working group today at the White House” said Botsford.

Trump and some lawmakers have come under heavy criticism for calling the pandemic a Chinese or Wuhan virus. The disease is linked to an animal market in Wuhan, China, and has claimed the lives of more than 3,200 people in China and has spread to almost every country in the world.

More than 9,800 people died on Thursday and more than 242,000 fell ill worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has repeatedly defended the term and dismissed criticism that he was racist.

“No, not at all,” Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I think they would probably agree with that, 100%. It comes from China. “

The Chinese government and some Democrats tried to pressure Trump and other lawmakers to stop using the term. Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Recently defends after tweeting last week about “Chinese coronavirus”.

Health officials also warned against calling the disease the Chinese virus or the Wuhan virus, saying it could lead to racial profiling.

“Viruses know no borders and don’t care about your ethnicity, your skin color or how much money you have in the bank,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the program. World Health Organization emergency services. “It is therefore very important that we are careful in the language we use, lest it lead to the profiling of individuals associated with the virus.”