Chinese Foreign Ministry Suggests US Army To Blame For Coronavirus Pandemic

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday implied that the the American army “Could be” be responsible for bringing the coronavirus in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the epidemic started late last year.

Tweeting in English, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote, “When did patient zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? “

Zhao went on to suggest that he “could be [the] The US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. “

“Be transparent! Make your data public! The United States owes us an explanation, ”he wrote.

A few days earlier, the Chinese ambassador South Africa also downplayed his country’s role in the pandemic.

“Although the epidemic broke out for the first time in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus originated in China, let alone ‘made in China'”, “he tweeted.

PHOTOS: CONTAINMENT AREA IN NEW ROCHELLE, NY

The two remarks illustrate the massive public relations campaign to convince the world that the United States is responsible for the coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 4,700 people worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The Chinese government has published a book, in several languages, touting the country’s efforts to curb the deadly epidemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The book, “A battle against the epidemic: China fights COVID-19 in 2020Combines glowing reports from the state media on President Xi Jinping’s achievements and the dominance of the Chinese system in fighting the crisis.

Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this report.