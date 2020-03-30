Chiropractors said to suppress messages claiming to strengthen the immune system and prevent COVID-19

There is no scientific evidence that chiropractic care can boost your immune system, but that hasn’t stopped some chiropractors from introducing the practice as a tool to prevent infection with the new coronavirus that caused the COVID pandemic. -19.

The problem is so widespread that Ontario has filed at least 34 complaints against chiropractic clinics in the province alone in the past few weeks.

“As soon as there is public fear to exploit, these practitioners are very quick to get the message out and promote this type of misinformation for their own benefit,” said Ryan Armstrong, who runs an independent non-profit organization called Bad Science Watch.

He provided CBC News with copies of 34 complaints he had recently filed with the College of Chiropractors of Ontario, as well as the messages that prompted his complaints.

In a video that Armstrong captured, three practitioners stand in front of a whiteboard with the word “Coronavirus” at the top and the words “Boost your immun system” below. During the video, they talk about the coronavirus and the need to strengthen your immune system through chiropractic care.

On Wednesday, the College of Chiropractors of Ontario (OCC) said it had sent 54 cessation and forbearance letters to practitioners since March 2. According to a statement by college president Dr. Dennis Mizel, the college had sent the letters “within hours of receiving information about possible inappropriate claims for the benefits of chiropractic.”

Another Facebook post that Armstrong shared with CBC News reads: “Covid-19? Now is the best time to see your chiropractor! Vertebral adjustments have been shown to boost your immune function.”

This screenshot, provided to CBC News, shows an article from a chiropractic clinic in Mississauga, Ontario. The post claims that spinal adjustments can boost immune function, a claim that is not supported by scientific evidence. (Erin Mills Optimum Health / Facebook)

The message came from Erin Mills Optimum Health, a chain of four clinics in the Greater Toronto Area, and has since been deleted from Facebook.

In an email to CBC News, clinic spokesperson Dr. Ken Peever said the clinic did not knowingly put the message on its Facebook page. He said the first time they heard about it was when the CCO sent a cessation and forbearance letter on March 16.

Peever said the clinic uses a third party to provide “internal monthly newsletters and occasional social media posts” and that the clinic has never had a problem with the third party.

“I suppose this third party has already received comments on this particular post from other clinics it serves and has deleted the post,” wrote Peever.

He did not provide the name of the third party who posted the content.

Governing bodies issue warnings

Across the country, provincial governing bodies have issued warnings to their members not to disseminate false information about chiropractic care and COVID-19.

The College of Chiropractors of British Columbia, the Alberta College and Association of Chiropractors, the Manitoba Chiropractors Association and the Order of Chiropractors of Quebec have all released statements in the past week or so.

Nationally, the Canadian Chiropractic Association has also warned its members against unsubstantiated allegations.

“We would be remiss to ignore the rise of disinformation in these difficult times. While we firmly believe in the effectiveness and benefits of chiropractic care in supporting the health of Canadians, there is no scientific evidence to support claims of a significant boost in immune function. chiropractic adjustments, “wrote the association in an article on March 16.

“No supporting evidence”

Tim Caulfield is used to critically examining health claims with questionable merit.

He holds the Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy and is a professor at the University of Alberta, as well as the author of several books, including Is Gwyneth Paltrow wrong about everything ?: When celebrity culture and science collide.

Caulfield said that spinal manipulation will not boost immune function.

“There is really no evidence to support this,” he said. “I’ve been looking for any kind of clinical support for this claim, and I can’t. I can’t find it.”

Caulfield said the danger right now is that these claims add to an “already chaotic information environment” and muddy the waters as people search for good information.

“I feel like it is somehow exploiting this state to sell a procedure,” he said. “It’s maddening, and it adds to the confusion.”

Calling chiropractic care to ward off the coronavirus “a waste of money”, Caulfield said it also presents another problem.

“It just erodes our critical thinking. It invites us to believe some sort of magical thinking about a procedure that has no science behind it.”

“It undermines our democracy”

Armstrong, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario, monitors chiropractors and says he has been filing complaints regarding practitioner’s allegations of spinal manipulation since 2017.

He has a doctorate in biomedical engineering, but is currently working in information security, and said he had never been to a chiropractor.

In 2016, Armstrong saw a brochure from a local practitioner inviting cancer patients to seek treatment by spinal manipulation. He said that he was puzzled and that he started researching because he had previously considered chiropractic only in relation to musculoskeletal problems.

He said it had taken him a while to study the problem. Once he felt confident that he understood the science – or lack thereof – he began to file a complaint.

Armstrong said he saw publications of chiropractors touting the immune benefits starting about a month ago, and that worried him.

“There is very immediate harm from this type of misinformation. We have clinics that are non-essential services that work – not just in operation, but patients feel that they could somehow be protected from the pandemic, “he said. said.

“Obviously, this is a very serious problem, in particular [for] people who may already be immunocompromised and who think it may benefit them. They are really putting themselves in danger, “he said.

It’s not just his scientific experience that compels Armstrong to correct the misinformation, however.

“In the end, it undermines … our democracy and the way we interact and understand each other and the world,” he said. “This is what really motivates me.”

CBC’s COVID Check unit is there to help you sift through the noise and find out the truth. If there is anything you want us to check and verify, contact us at [email protected].