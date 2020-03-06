Choose a Phoenix Alternative for Testing

A German software company was selected to test a replacement for Phoenix’s payroll system.

Treasury of Canada announced Friday SAP beat Workday with other candidates Ceridian After several months evaluation.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward building efficient next-generation solutions that better align with the complexity of the federal HR and pay structure,” said Digital Government Minister Joyce Murray in a news release. Said.

“We’re focusing on moving this forward, taking the time to go in the right direction.”

IBM’s Phoenix pay system There are tens of thousands of federal civil servants It has been improperly paid since it was launched just four years ago.

Government Announce plans to replace in 2018.

“Our members are being asked to help build new solutions to meet their needs, and we are delighted that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Neither the government nor SAP explained how the software was different from Phoenix and how long testing would take.

Almost half of civil servants have problems

Public services and procurement Canada is leading the government’s efforts to stabilize Phoenix.

At the time Last updated on January 22The government said that nearly half of federal civil servants had some type of wage problem, addressing nearly 200,000 issues more than considered normal.

Some employees have multiple issues.